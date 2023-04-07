MI vs CSK, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

It’s time for the ultimate rivalry in the Indian Premier League. The 12th match of the 16th edition of IPL will see the Mumbai Indians lock horns against their rivals Chennai Super Kings. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this enthralling contest.

Mumbai Indians have gotten off to a worst start to IPL 2023. They faced the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening game of the competition and suffered a heavy loss.

After being asked to bat first, Tilak Varma played a brilliant knock of 84* off 46 balls to power his side to 171/7. The bowlers then only managed to pick up two wickets as the Royal Challengers chased down the total comfortably. The Mumbai Indians will be hoping to get their combination right and bring out their A-game against the Super Kings to grab their first win.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, didn’t have the perfect start. They lost to the defending champions Gujarat Titans in their opening game but bounced back to win their next against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Contributions from Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and Devon Conway (47) helped CSK post 217 on the board. Moeen Ali was the standout bowler for them as he picked up four wickets to help his side restrict the Super Giants to 205/7 to win the game by 12 runs. The Men in Yellow will riding with confidence and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Match Details:

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 12, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 8th 2022, Saturday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium is a wonderful track to bat on. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The bowlers will have to bowl well to avoid damage.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mumbai on Saturday is expected to hover between 28 to 35 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians

Don’t expect them to make any changes to their XI so early in the competition.

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan

Chennai Super Kings

Expect them to go with the winning combination for their clash on Saturday.

Probable XI

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Match Prediction

Both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have been the most consistent teams in the competition’s history. We have always seen some intense battles when these two sides met and expect another one on Saturday.

Chennai Super Kings have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward.

Prediction: Chennai Super Kings to win this clash.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

Poll : Rohit Sharma to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes