MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

IPL 2024 returns to Mumbai today for a match between the Mumbai Indians and the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals. The two teams competed in the final of IPL 2020 but have struggled to get going this year.

While the Mumbai Indians are winless after three games in the league round, the Delhi Capitals have only won one of their four matches. In their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, DC suffered an embarrassing 106-run loss.

Ahead of the clash between Mumbai and Delhi, here's a look at the probable XIs, weather forecast, winner prediction and more from this IPL 2024 game.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Match 20, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: April 7, Sunday, 3.30 pm IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals weather forecast

It will be a sunny afternoon in Mumbai today with the temperature hovering around 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels will be in the range of 37%, while the chances of rain are 0%.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium pitch report will be available on Star Sports, JioCinema and IPLT20.com before the game starts. Generally, the venue offers a batting-friendly pitch, with some assistance for fast bowlers at the start.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals probable XIs

MI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal and Arjun Tendulkar (Impact Player)

DC

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed (Impact Player)

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match prediction

Mumbai Indians have received a massive boost as Suryakumar Yadav will return to the playing XI. With Kuldeep Yadav unlikely to play for the Delhi Capitals today, MI will start as the favorites to beat DC and finally open their account in IPL 2024.

Prediction: MI to beat DC in IPL 2024 today.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live-streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming: JioCinema