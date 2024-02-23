MI vs DC, WPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will start their WPL 2024 campaign against last season's runners-up Delhi Capitals tonight at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. MI and DC were the best teams of last season. They will aim to continue in the same vein this year.

In the league stage, the Capitals had finished first in the previous edition of the Women's Premier League. They recorded six wins in eight matches and had a net run rate of +1.856. Mumbai Indians finished one spot below them with the same number of points. Their net run rate of +1.711 was slightly inferior to the Capitals.

Ahead of the new season, both teams made some new additions to their respective squads in the WPL 2024 Auction. Before the new season starts, here are some important details fans should know about this game.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Details:

Match: Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women, Match 1, Women’s Premier League 2024

Date and Time: February 23, 2024, Friday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Pitch Report

The pitch report for the MI vs DC match will be broadcast live before Harmanpreet Kaur and Meg Lanning walk out for the toss. Generally, the wicket in Bengaluru is batting-friendly. It should not be a surprise if WPL 2024 begins with a run-fest.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Weather Forecast

The weather in Bengaluru will be clear, with periodic clouds during the match time. There is a 0% chance of rain, with the humidity levels expected to be in the range of 44%. The temperature will hover around 27 degrees Celsius during the match hours.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Probable XIs

MI Women

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, Amanjot Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Jintimani Kalita and Saika Ishaque.

DC Women

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Prediction

The team that bats second will have a slight upper hand in this WPL 2024 contest. Both MI and DC are pretty evenly matched on paper. Hence, it is quite difficult to predict a winner, but considering that MI won two of their three matches against DC last season, Harmanpreet Kaur's team will start as favorites to win.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians Women to win this WPL 2024 contest.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 Khel

Live Streaming: JioCinema

