MI vs DC, WPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 2 of WPL 2025 in Baroda. It will be the first game of the new season for the two franchises. MI and DC had played in the inaugural WPL final (2023), where Mumbai won.

Ad

Both teams made it to the playoffs last season as well. While Mumbai lost in the Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi lost to RCB in the final.

MI and DC will aim to make a strong start to the new WPL season. Before the two franchises go head to head in Baroda, here's a quick preview of this WPL 2025 contest.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2025 match details

Match: Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women, Match 2, Women's Premier League 2025.

Ad

Trending

Date and Time: February 15, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Kotambi Stadium, Baroda.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women pitch report

The pitch at Kotambi Stadium seemed excellent for batting in the WPL 2025 season opener between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB successfully chased down a 200+ score, showing how helpful the wicket is for the batters.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women weather forecast

A clear evening sky is expected for this Super Saturday clash. The temperature will loom around 27 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels will be 42%. No rain is expected in Baroda.

Ad

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women probable XIs

Mumbai Indians

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, S Sajana, Nadine de Klerk, Akshita Maheshwari, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque and SB Keerthana.

Delhi Capitals

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Jess Jonassen, Minu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy.

Ad

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women match prediction

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have solid squads. The toss will play a huge role in this match because of the dew factor. Even 201 was not enough in the match between Gujarat and Bengaluru. Overall, DC's team combination seems more settled on paper. Thus, they will have a slight upper hand.

Prediction: Delhi Capitals to win this WPL 2025 match.

Ad

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women live-streaming details and telecast channel list

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️