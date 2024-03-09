MI vs GG, WPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Mumbai Indians became the first team to win while chasing a target in the Delhi leg of WPL 2024 on Saturday, March 9. MI pulled off a historic run-chase of 191 runs against the Gujarat Giants to become the first team to qualify for the Women's Premier League playoffs.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led the Mumbai Indians from the front by scoring 95* runs off just 48 balls. Her excellent batting performance ensured that MI scaled down the Gujarat Giants' formidable target and returned to the top of the points table.

In this article, we will look at the award winners, stats, scorecard and records broken from the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match in WPL 2024.

List of all award winners in MI vs GG match, WPL 2024

Harmanpreet Kaur deservedly won the Player of the Match award for a match-winning half-century in the second innings. The Mumbai Indians skipper missed out on her maiden WPL century by just five runs.

Kaur smacked 10 fours and five sixes in her 48-ball 95. She came out to bat at number four when the team's score was 57/2 in the eighth over. Her blitzkreig helped MI reach 191/3 in 19.5 overs. Kaur also took the Electric Striker and Most Sixes awards home.

Player of the Match: Harmanpreet Kaur (95 off 48).

Electric Striker of the Match: Harmanpreet Kaur (Strike rate of 197.92)

Most Sixes in the Match: Harmanpreet Kaur (5 sixes)

MI vs GG WPL 2024 Match Scorecard

Gujarat Giants elected to bat first after winning the toss. Beth Mooney continued her fine form and recorded her second consecutive 50+ score in WPL 2024. Dayalan Hemalatha stepped up tonight and amassed 74 runs off just 40 balls for the Giants.

At one stage, it seemed like the Gujarat Giants would post a total of 200 or 210 on the board, but Saika Ishaque's double strike in the final six overs helped Mumbai Indians keep their rivals down to 190/7.

Chasing 191, Mumbai Indians lost two wickets for 57 runs in 7.3 overs. It was the Harmanpreet Kaur show after that as she played one of the best knocks of her career to inspire MI to a memorable victory in WPL 2024.

MI vs GG, WPL 2024: Top records and stats from Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women game

Multiple records were broken during the battle between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Giants earlier tonight in WPL. Here's a list of some top records and stats:

Mumbai Indians pulled off the highest successful run-chase in Women's Premier League as they chased down 191. Previously, the record belonged to Royal Challengers Bangalore, who chased down 189 against the Gujarat Giants. Harmanpreet Kaur broke Shafali Verma's record for the highest individual score by an Indian in WPL matches. Verma scored 84 for Delhi Capitals against Royal Challengers Bangalore last year. Kaur scored an unbeaten 95 on Saturday. Harmanpreet Kaur also set a new record for the highest individual score by a Mumbai Indians batter. She broke Hayley Matthews' record, who scored 77 against RCB last year.

