MI vs GG, WPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Mumbai Indians will play their seventh match of WPL 2024 against Gujarat Giants tonight in Delhi. It is a crucial game for both teams. While the Giants could be eliminated tonight if they lose, the Indians may qualify for the next round if they emerge victorious tonight.

Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium played host to a battle between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants a few days ago. MI beat GG quite comfortably in that game. Even in the last season, MI dominated against GG in their two meetings.

MI will start as the favorites to win tonight as well, and before the game starts, here's an in-depth preview of this WPL 2024 fixture.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Details

Match: Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women, Match 16, Women’s Premier League 2024

Date and Time: March 9, Saturday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Pitch Report

The pitch report will be broadcast live from the Arun Jaitley Stadium before the toss. The wicket in Delhi has slowed down a bit as the tournament has progressed. Last night, UP Warriorz successfully defended a 139-run target at this venue.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Weather Forecast

The temperature will stay around 18 degrees during the match hours. The humidity levels will be in the range of 63%, while the skies will be clear with periodic clouds during the game.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Probable XIs

MI Women

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Humaira Kaizi, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sanjana, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque and Shabnim Ismail.

GG Women

Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney (c and wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shabnam Shakil, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh and Tanuja Kanwar.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women

Match Prediction

Gujarat Giants have never won a match against Mumbai Indians, but if Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt stitch up an extraordinary partnership like they did against RCB, GG can trouble MI. The team batting first may have a slight upper hand in this contest. Expect GG to upset MI to make the race to the WPL 2024 playoffs more exciting.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants Women to win this WPL 2024 contest.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women

Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD (English), Sports18 Khel and Sports18 2 (Hindi)

Live streaming: JioCinema

