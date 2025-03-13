MI vs GG, WPL 2025 Eliminator: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Mar 13, 2025 13:53 IST
Mumbai Indians will battle the Gujarat Giants (Image: WPLT20.com/BCCI)

Inaugural champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with the Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator match of WPL 2025. It will be the third meeting between MI and GG this season. MI won the previous two battles against GG in WPL 2025.

To put it on record, the Giants have never defeated Mumbai in a Women's Premier League match before. The Giants will be keen to snap their losing streak against MI and qualify for their maiden WPL final.

On the other side, MI will try to make their second final. Before the high-stakes match begins in the WPL 2025 Playoffs, here's a quick preview of the Eliminator.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2025 Eliminator match details

Match: Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women, Eliminator, Women's Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Thursday, March 13, 2025, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women pitch report

The pitch at Brabourne Stadium has been excellent for batters in the ongoing WPL season. Teams batting first have won both the WPL matches played on this ground this season.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women weather forecast

A clear night sky is expected for the WPL match between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Giants. The temperature will hover around 29 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels expected to be around 57 percent.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women probable XIs

Mumbai Indians

Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sajana Sajeevan, Kamalini G, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail and Parunika Sisodia.

Gujarat Giants

Kashvee Gautam, Beth Mooney (wk), Ash Gardner (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Bharati Fulmali, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh and Priya Mishra.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports, Sports18.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

Edited by Srinjoy Sanyal
