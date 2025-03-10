MI vs GG, WPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Mar 10, 2025 12:49 IST
Mumbai Indians will play their first home match (Image: WPLT20.com/BCCI)
Mumbai Indians will play their first home match (Image: WPLT20.com/BCCI)

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the 19th match of WPL 2025 on Monday, March 10. It is the first match of the Mumbai leg in the ongoing Women's Premier League tournament.

Brabourne Stadium will host the remainder of the WPL 2025. The three teams for the playoffs have been decided, with MI, GG, and Delhi Capitals securing their places in the next round of WPL 2025.

However, the final positions of the teams on the points table are yet to be decided. The match between Gujarat and Mumbai will be quite important in determining which team earns a direct ticket to the WPL Final. Before the match begins, here's a quick preview.

also-read-trending Trending

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2025 match details

Match: Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women, Match 19, Women's Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Monday, March 10, 2025, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women pitch report

The pitch at Brabourne Stadium has been excellent for batting in the past. A fresh pitch should be on offer for the contest between Mumbai and Gujarat. The fast bowlers may receive some help from the conditions in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women weather forecast

A clear sky is predicted for the match between Mumbai and Gujarat in WPL 2025. The temperature will loom around 29 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels expected to be around 48% in the evening.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women probable XIs

Mumbai Indians

Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sajana S, Kamalini G, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail and Parunika Sisodia.

Gujarat Giants

Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Ash Gardner (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Bharati Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh and Priya Mishra.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women live-streaming details and telecast channel list

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

TV: Star Sports, Sports18.

