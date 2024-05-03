MI vs KKR Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - May 3, 2024

On Friday, May 3, Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (RR) in the 51st match of IPL 2024 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI are currently ranked ninth on the points table with three wins in 10 matches. They suffered their seventh loss in the previous encounter against Lucknow Super Giants by four wickets. However, they will be aiming to put up a strong fight and stay in contention for the playoffs.

KKR, meanwhile, are coming off a seven-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in their last game in Kolkata. They find themselves in second position with six wins and three losses.

On that note, here are three differential picks you could opt for in the upcoming MI vs KKR Dream11 match.

#3 Gerald Coetzee (MI) - 8.5 credits

Gerald Coetzee of MI (credit: iplt20.com)

Gerald Coetzee has regularly picked up key wickets in the death overs in IPL 2024. The South African has taken 13 wickets in nine matches at a strike rate of 14.53.

Coetzee has claimed six wickets, including a four-wicket haul, in the last three games at Wankhede. Thus, he could be a good differential pick for your KKR vs MI Dream11 team.

#2 Vaibhav Arora (KKR) - 6.5 credits

Vaibhav Arora of KKR (credit: iplt20.com)

Vaibhav Arora has been the most consistent bowler for the Kolkata Knight Riders this season after Sunil Narine. The 26-year-old has taken nine wickets in five matches, including a three-wicket haul. He picked up a wicket against the Mumbai Indians in the reverse fixture and will be keen to add more wickets to his name tonight.

#1 Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) - 7.5 credits

Venkatesh Iyer (R) and Shreyas Iyer (credit: iplt20.com)

Venkatesh Iyer could be one of the trump cards in your KKR vs MI Dream11 team given his outstanding record against the Mumbai Indians. In four games against MI, the 29-year-old ahs accumulated 250 runs at an excellent average of 83. This includes two fifties and a century in the last game.

While Iyer has scored just 154 runs this season, he is expected to bat in the top order in the upcoming game. Expect him to deliver the goods against MI tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback