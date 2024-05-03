MI vs KKR, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Mumbai Indians will play their 11th game of IPL 2024 against the Kolkata Knight Riders later tonight. After losing against Lucknow Super Giants, MI stand on the verge of an early elimination from the tournament.

MI have been quite dominant against KKR in the IPL. Considering that they have the home advantage as well, Hardik Pandya and Co. will fancy their chances of defeating the Knight Riders.

Ahead of the match between MI and KKR, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and other things to know about this IPL 2024 clash.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 51, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: May 3, Friday, 7.30pm IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders weather forecast

A humid evening is expected in Mumbai today. The humidity levels will be in the range of 74%, while the temperature is expected to be 32 degrees Celsius. The chances of rain are 0%.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders pitch report

The pitch in Mumbai is usually flat. It should be a batting-friendly surface tonight as well, with heaps of runs being scored when the Mumbai Indians host the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders probable XIs

MI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (Impact Player), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Nuwan Thushara, Piyush Chawla and Jasprit Bumrah.

KKR

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy (Impact Player) and Harshit Rana.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders are above Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024 points table, but they have struggled against MI in the past. Also, Mumbai generally perform well when they are in a do-or-die situation. Expect MI to defeat KKR tonight.

Match prediction: MI to beat KKR in IPL 2024 tonight.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders live-streaming and telecast details

TV: Star Sports network

Live streaming: JioCinema

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback