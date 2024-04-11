MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and T20 records

Wankhede Stadium will host a vital IPL 2024 game between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) tonight. Both teams have recorded just one win each in the tournament so far, but they have the potential to bounce back stronger in the upcoming games.

RCB have a terrible record away from home in IPL 2024. They suffered defeats against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in their previous away games. It will be interesting to see if they can beat MI in Mumbai.

Ahead of the clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, here's a look at the pitch history of the Wankhede Stadium.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai IPL records

The pitch in Mumbai seemed a little slow when Mumbai Indians played against Rajasthan Royals, but it was a typical Wankhede wicket for the match between MI and Delhi Capitals on Sunday. More than 400 runs were scored in that game.

Here are some other important numbers that fans should know from previous IPL matches hosted by this iconic venue:

IPL matches played: 111

Matches won by teams batting first: 51

Matches won by teams batting second: 60

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians, 2015

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2022

Highest team total: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest team total: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 214/4 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, 2023

Average first-innings score: 169

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The MI vs RCB pitch report will be available on Star Sports, JioCinema, and IPLT20.com before the toss. If the same surface is used as the last game, a high-scoring match could be on the cards in IPL 2024 tonight.

Fast bowlers may receive some help at the Wankhede Stadium initially, but after that, the batters should rule the roost in both innings.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai last IPL match

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 29 runs in the last IPL game at the venue. The home side posted 234 runs on the board after being asked to bat first. In reply, Delhi tried their best but could only reach 205/8 in 20 overs.

Thirteen wickets fell in 40 overs, with spinners accounting for just two of them. The batters smacked a total of 25 sixes in the contest. Here's a summary of the match:

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 234/5 (Rohit Sharma 49, Axar Patel 2/35) beat Delhi Capitals 205/8 (Tristan Stubbs 71*, Gerald Coetzee 4/34) by 29 runs.