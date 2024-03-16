MI vs RCB, WPL 2024 Eliminator: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard and records

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated the Mumbai Indians by five runs to become the second team to qualify for the WPL 2024 final. Ellyse Perry's all-round brilliance helped RCB beat MI once again and set up a summit clash with Delhi Capitals tomorrow (March 17).

Smriti Mandhana won the toss and decided to bat first in the high-pressure Eliminator match. Despite losing early wickets, RCB reached 135/6 in 20 overs. In response, MI batted well and brought the equation down to 20 runs off 18 deliveries with seven wickets in hand.

RCB then changed the game by conceding just 14 runs while taking three wickets. Shreyanka Patil, Sobhana Asha and Sophie Molineux bowled impressive overs in the death to help their team win by five runs.

We look back at the scorecard, award winners and records from the WPL 2024 Eliminator match.

List of all award winners in MI vs RCB, WPL 2024 Eliminator match

Ellyse Perry earned the Player of the Match award for her magnificent knock of 66 runs. She came out to bat at number three when the team was at 20/1 at the end of the second over.

RCB's innings slowed down as Smriti Mandhana, Disha Kasat and Richa Ghosh lost their wickets in the next seven overs. Perry held one end till the final over and scored 66 off 50 balls. She hit eight fours and a six to guide RCB to 135/6.

Later in the match, Perry bowled four overs, conceding 29 runs and taking the crucial wicket of Yastika Bhatia. Here is the complete list of award winners from this game:

Player of the Match: Ellyse Perry (66 off 50 and 1/29)

Electric Striker of the Match: Georgia Wareham (Strike rate of 180).

Most Sixes Award: Ellyse Perry (1 six).

MI vs RCB Eliminator Scorecard

Ellyse Perry was the only RCB batter who scored 20+ runs last night. She top-scored with a 50-ball 66 while batting at number three. Georgia Wareham played a handy cameo of 18 runs from 10 balls, which helped RCB cross the 130-run mark.

Chasing 136, MI reached 116/3 after 17 overs. Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr stitched up a 52-run fourth-wicket partnership. Many fans expected the duo to guide MI home but RCB made a brilliant comeback with the ball to stop MI at 130.

MI vs RCB, WPL 2024 Eliminator: Top records and stats from Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game

The MI vs RCB Eliminator match proved to be one of the best matches in Women's Premier League history. A packed house at the Arun Jaitley Stadium witnessed a thrilling game.

Here's a list of some top stats and records from the WPL 2024 Eliminator:

Royal Challengers Bangalore set a new record for the lowest total defended in WPL history. RCB defended 135 and broke UP Warriorz's record, who defended 138 against Delhi Capitals. Mumbai Indians suffered their first-ever defeat in a WPL playoffs match. MI won both Eliminator and Final in the last season.

