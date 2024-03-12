MI vs RCB, WPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their final league-stage match of WPL 2024 tonight. It is the 19th game of the tournament, and fans still do not know which will be the third team in the Women's Premier League playoffs this year.

Last year's finalists Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have already qualified for the next round. The third place is still up for grabs, with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz competing for the spot.

If RCB beat MI tonight, the Bangalore-based franchise will be through to the playoffs. Before the important match starts, here's an in-depth preview of tonight's WPL 2024 encounter.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Match Details

Match: Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, Match 17, Women’s Premier League 2024

Date and Time: March 12, Tuesday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has become a bit challenging to bat on as the tournament has progressed. If a used surface is selected for tonight's WPL 2024 game, the spinners may end up dominating the match.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Weather Forecast

A clear sky is predicted for tonight's WPL 2024 match in Delhi. The temperature will stay around 23 degrees Celsius, with the chances of rain being 0% during the match hours.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Probable XIs

MI Women

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Humaira Kaizi, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sanjana, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque and Shabnim Ismail.

RCB Women

Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Richa Ghosh (WK), Shreyanka Patil, Shradda Pokharkar, Georgia Wareham, Sobhana Asha and Renuka Singh Thakur.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Match Prediction

Although Mumbai Indians have qualified for the playoffs, they will field their best team tonight to record a win and earn a direct ticket to the final. It should be a close contest in Delhi, with the team batting first having a slight upper hand.

Considering how MI chased down a 191-run target against Gujarat Giants in their last match, they will start as the favorites tonight.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians Women to win this WPL 2024 contest.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD (English), Sports18 Khel and Sports18 2 (Hindi)

Live streaming: JioCinema

