Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 42nd game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Sunday (April 30).

This game, the second of a double-header, will be the 1000th IPL match. It will be a special occasion for Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma as well, as he will be playing in front of his home crowd on his 36th birthday.

Mumbai are languishing in ninth position in the points table with only three wins from seven games. They put up a disappointing effort in their previous game, getting hammered by Gujarat Titans by 55 runs. Bowling first, MI conceded 207-6 before getting restricted to 152-9, with their batting falling apart.

In contrast, Rajasthan are second in the standings, having won five of their eight games. In their last match, they beat Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs, putting up a commanding performance.

Batting first, they notched up 202--5 as Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 77 off 43. Adam Zampa then claimed 3-22 as CSK were restricted to 170-6.

Today's MI vs RR toss result

RR have won the toss and opted to bat first. Captain Sanju Samson said:

“Looks like a good pitch. We have played enough here to understand what Wankhede offers. We are trying to stick to our strengths and put up a total.”

For Rajasthan, Trent Boult is back in the playing XI for Adam Zampa. MI have made two changes: Jofra Archer and Arshad Khan are back in place of Jason Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar, respectively.

MI vs RR - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan

Mumbai subs: Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan subs: Donovan Ferreira, M Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen

Today's MI vs RR pitch report

According to Kevin Pietersen, the surface looks like a beauty. The last time a game was played on this surface, Venkatesh Iyer scored the most fabulous hundred. Are they going to chase? This season the trend has been to set a score and defend it.

Today's MI vs RR match players list

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Tilak Varma, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh , Shams Mulani, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldip Yadav, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

MI vs RR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Virender Sharma, Vinod Seshan

TV umpire: Tapan Sharma

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

