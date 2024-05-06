MI vs SRH, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The Mumbai Indians (MI) got back to the winning track in IPL 2024 by avenging their previous defeat against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). A special knock from Suryakumar Yadav helped the Mumbai-based franchise register their fourth win of the tournament.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium. The decision worked in the home team's favor as the Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 173/8 in 20 overs. Chasing 174 for a victory, the Mumbai-based franchise reached 174/3 in 17.2 overs.

Now that the MI vs SRH match is done and dusted, here's a look at the scorecard, award winners and top records emerging from this IPL 2024 contest.

List of all award winners in MI vs SRH, IPL 2024

Pat Cummins won the Electric Striker of the Match award for his unbeaten 17-ball 35 at a strike rate of 205.88. The awards for the Super Sixes, Most Fours and Most Fantasy Points went to Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar also won the Man of the Match award for his unbeaten century. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Pat Cummins (Strike rate of 205.88)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav

Super Sixes of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav (6 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Suryakumar Yadav (12 fours)

Man of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav (102 off 51)

MI vs SRH scorecard

Expand Tweet

The SunRisers Hyderabad could not get to a explosive start this time like their previous IPL 2024 match against the Mumbai Indians. Travis Head scored a 30-ball 48, but none of the other top-order batters could touch the 30-run mark. Captain Pat Cummins scored an unbeaten 35 down the order for the SunRisers.

Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla picked up three wickets each for the Mumbai Indians. Jasprit Bumrah bowled an economical spell of 1/23 in his four overs.

Chasing a 174-run target, the Mumbai Indians lost three wickets in quick succession. Suryakumar Yadav then came in and played his best knock of IPL 2024 to guide MI to 174/3 inside 18 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen and T Natarajan took one wicket each for the visitors.

MI vs SRH, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

The Mumbai Indians snapped their four-match losing streak in IPL 2024 with this win against the SunRisers Hyderabad. Suryakumar Yadav stole the show by scoring an unbeaten ton, and here are some of the top stats from this IPL 2024 contest:

Suryakumar Yadav became the second cricketer to score two centuries for Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma was the first player to achieve the feat. Naman Dhir scored a nine-ball duck today. Shane Watson, Davy Jacobs, Nayan Doshi and S Badrinath are four such batters who took 10 or more balls for a duck in IPL. Hardik Pandya has 11 wickets as Mumbai Indians captain. He equaled Harbhajan Singh's record for the most wickets by an MI skipper in IPL. Heinrich Klaasen recorded his lowest score in IPL 2024. He got out for two runs off Piyush Chawla's bowling. Suryakumar Yadav became the first Indian batter to score a hundred in a successful IPL chase while batting at number four or below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback