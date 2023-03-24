MI vs UPW, WPL 2023 Eliminator: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on UP Warriorz (UPW) in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 Eliminator at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Friday (March 24).

Mumbai dominated the league stage of the tournament and for the most part it seemed that they would finish as table-toppers and directly seal their berth in the final. However, they slipped towards the end, and Delhi Capitals pounced on the opportunity, booking their place in the summit clash.

The invincible look MI wore in the first five games disappeared in the last three outings. They suffered their first loss against UP before being hammered by Delhi by nine wickets. In both games, their batting came a cropper. They did manage to get the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last league game, but that wasn’t a convincing effort.

The Warriorz, meanwhile, have had an inconsistent campaign. However, they beat Mumbai the last time the two teams met. UP might thus go in with a slight psychological advantage.

The Alyssa Healy-led outfit, though, have been heavily dependent on Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris. They would want more players to chip in with bigger contributions.

Today's MI vs UPW toss result

UPW have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Captain and birthday girl Alyssa Healy said about the decision:

“The wicket looks an absolute belter. It won’t change much. Hope dew comes in later. Last few teams batting first have lost the game.”

UP have made a few changes to their team who played the last game. Grace Harris comes back in, while Shabnim Ismail misses out. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, are going in with an unchanged playing XI.

MI vs UPW - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri

Today's MI vs UPW pitch report

According to Natalie Germanos and Ebony Rainford-Brent, the ground has been about the chasing side - the last seven games have been won by teams chasing. Score as many runs against the new ball as possible, as it's going to get harder and harder to score as it gets older.

Today's MI vs UPW match players list

Mumbai Indians squad: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala

UP Warriorz squad: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav

MI vs UPW - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Pandit, Saurabh Dhote

TV umpire: Ranjeev Sharma

Match Referee: Rajni Basnet

Poll : 0 votes