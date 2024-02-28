MI vs UPW, WPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will play their third match of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) against the UP Warriorz on Wednesday, February 28, in Bengaluru. This will be UP Warriorz's third match as well.

Mumbai Indians knocked out UP from the playoffs of WPL 2023. The Warriorz will want to avenge that loss and open their account in WPL 2024.

Before the two teams lock horns, here's a look at the probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and live streaming details for this game.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Details

Match: Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women, Match 6, Women’s Premier League 2024

Date and Time: February 28, 2024, Wednesday, 7.30pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Bengaluru has been slightly difficult to bat on in the first innings. Teams batting second have been quite successful in WPL 2024 so far, and it should not be surprising if the same trend continues.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Weather Forecast

The conditions will be partly cloudy in Bengaluru during the match hours. There is a minimal chance of rain, with the temperature expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Probable XIs

MI Women

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, SB Keerthana and Saika Ishaque.

UPW Women

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Khemnar and Gouher Sultana.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Prediction

Mumbai Indians will start as the favorites to win this WPL 2024 match. Considering the recent form of the two teams, MI will have the upper hand, but if UPW play to their full potential, they can give the defending champions a run for their money.

If UPW get a chance to bowl first, MI may find it challenging to dominate the contest. It should be a nerve-wracking encounter, with Mumbai securing the crucial two points.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians Women to win this WPL 2024 contest.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 2

Live streaming: JioCinema

