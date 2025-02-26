MI vs UPW, WPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Mumbai Indians will play their fourth game of WPL 2025 on Wednesday, February 26, against the UP Warriorz. Third on the points table, the Mumbai-based franchise have an opportunity to become the table toppers in WPL 2025 by defeating the Warriorz in the upcoming match.

MI started their season with a close defeat at the hands of the Delhi Capitals (DC). However, they have bounced back well by registering wins over the Gujarat Giants (GG) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Even UPW are on a two-match winning streak, with wins over RCB and DC. Before the two in-form franchises go head-to-head, here's a look at everything you need to know about this WPL 2025 match.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2025 match details

Match: Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women, Match 11, Women's Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Wednesday, February 26, 2025, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women pitch report

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch report will be live from Bengaluru before the toss. Teams batting second have won 10 out of the 15 matches at this venue. It should not be a surprise if the captains prefer to field first.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women weather forecast

The skies will be mostly cloudy for the match between MI and UPW. There is a 10% chance of rain during the match hours. The predicted temperature is 26 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Mumbai Indians Women probable XIs

Mumbai Indians

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail and Parunika Sisodia.

UP Warriorz

Kiran Prabhu Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Uma Chetry (wk), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor and Kranti Goud.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women live-streaming details and telecast channel list

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

TV: Star Sports, Sports18.

