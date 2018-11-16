×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Miandad advises cricketers to avoid voicing opinions on political issues

PTI
NEWS
News
34   //    16 Nov 2018, 10:19 IST

Karachi, Nov 16 (PTI) Pakistan's former captain Javed Miandad has advised his fellow cricketers to avoid voicing opinions on political and other sensitive issues to avoid controversies.

His advice came in the wake of comments made by all-rounder Shahid Afridi on the Kashmir issue.

"I would say what Afridi said was not suitable and should have been avoided," Miandad told the media in Karachi.

"It is best for cricketers to avoid giving statements on political and sensitive issues. Better they focus on cricket until they retire and decide to start a new career," Miandad, a veteran of 120 Tests, said.

Afridi's comments on Kashmir can be heard in a video that went viral on Wednesday.

"My comments are being misconstrued by Indian media! I'm passionate about my country and greatly value the struggles of Kashmiris. Humanity must prevail and they should get their rights," Afridi tweeted on his account.

He added that the clip is incomplete and has been taken out of context.

Afridi said said that: "Kashmir is unresolved dispute and under brutal Indian occupation. It must be resolved as per UN resolution. Myself along with every Pakistani support Kashmiri freedom struggle. Kashmir belongs to Pakistan."

It is not the first time Afridi has got himself into a controversy because of his comments.

Some months back he upset Miandad when he made some comments on the fixing issue and took a snipe at the former great

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
5 cricketers who went down the political path
RELATED STORY
4 underrated knocks in the history of World Cup finals
RELATED STORY
5 most loved Indian cricketers in Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
4 Indian cricketers whose ODI careers seem to have ended
RELATED STORY
5 talented but unlucky cricketers
RELATED STORY
The ideal Test XI of cricketers who made their debut in...
RELATED STORY
4 Cricketers With Unfulfilled  International Careers
RELATED STORY
5 active cricketers who have had the longest career span...
RELATED STORY
5 most loved foreign cricketers in India
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen whose average never fell below 40 across a 100+...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | Today, 06:00 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
NZ VS PAK live score
2nd Test
ENG 290/10 & 83/2 (20.2 ov)
SL 336/10
LIVE
Day 3 | England lead Sri Lanka by 37 runs with 8 wickets remaining
ENG VS SL live score
2nd Test | Sun, 11 Nov
BAN 522/7 & 224/6
ZIM 304/10 & 224/10
Bangladesh win by 218 runs
BAN VS ZIM live score
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us