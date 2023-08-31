MiLC 2023, Atlanta Lightning vs Orlando Galaxy, Match 65: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast Details

The 65th game of the 2023 MiLC edition features Atlanta Lightning and Orlando Galaxy on September 1 at Atlanta Cricket Fields in Georgia at 11:30 pm IST. This will be the first meeting between both sides in this year’s competition.

Atlanta are second in the points table with three wins in four games. Their NRR stands at 0.545. Their three wins have come against Ft Lauderdale Lions and Atlanta Fire. Their only defeat also came against the Lauderdale Lions on August 20.

Orlando, meanwhile, is the worst-ranked team and are languishing at the bottom of the points table with no wins. They have lost six straight games, and their NRR is in absolute shambles at -3.105.

They suffered a series of defeats against Baltimore Royals, Atlanta Fire and Ft Lauderdale Lions are are looking for their maiden win to get their campaign back on track.

Atlanta Lightning vs Orlando Galaxy Match Details

Match: Atlanta Lightning vs Orlando Galaxy, Match 65

Date and Time: September 1, Friday; 11:30 pm IST

Venue: Atlanta Cricket Fields, Georgia

Atlanta Lightning vs Orlando Galaxy Pitch Report

This pitch is a balanced one, providing equal opportunities to both batters and the bowlers. However, teams have had more success bowling first.

So, the toss winner might opt to bowl first considering the conducive conditions. Pacers should find the conditions favourable early on, and spinners could get enough assistance and turn in the middle overs.

Atlanta Lightning vs Orlando Galaxy Weather Report

The weather should be moderately sunny with a possibility of a partial cloud cover. The maximum temperatures is expected to reach as high as 27 degrees Centigrade. However, the temperatures may dip to as low as 18 degrees Centrigrade. There are no chances of rain, so expect a non-interrupted game.

Atlanta Lightning vs Orlando Galaxy Predicted Xls

Atlanta Lightning

Unmukt Chand, Heath Richards, Danush Kaveripakam, Sagar Patel, Mark Parchment, Heer Patel, Hussain Talat, Junaid Siddiqui, Pankaj Rao, Phani Simhadri, Jesse Bootan

Orlando Galaxy

Meetul Patel, Naseer Ahmed Khan, Advait Varadarajan, Koushik Saha, Dimitri Adams (c), Hoyito Leslie, Hardik Desai, Kishaun Balgibin, Manav Patel, Sumit Sehrawat, Bhaskaradipan Gnanasakthi

Atlanta Lightning vs Orlando Galaxy Prediction

Orlando is in the midst of a terrible losing streak, languishing at the bottom of the Southern Division standings. Any chance of them staging a comeback is slim. Atlanta, meanwhile have looked formidable and should win this game.

Prediction: Atlanta to win

Atlanta Lightning vs Orlando Galaxy Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: Fancode