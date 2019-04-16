×
Mithali Raj is goodwill ambassador for SCCWC 2019

IANS
NEWS
News
5   //    16 Apr 2019, 14:32 IST
IANS Image
Wellington (New Zealand): Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj during a practice session at Basin Reserve cricket stadium in Wellington, New Zealand on Feb. 5, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj has been named the goodwill ambassador of Team India at the Street Child Cricket World Cup (SCCWC).

She, alongside Saurav Ganguly and Rajasthan Royals, joins in supporting the team as they gear up for the final match at Lords, just ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup in May this year.

Announcing her support, Mithali said, "I am excited to join the Street Child Cricket World Cup as a goodwill ambassador for Team India. As an athlete, I know the true potential that sports can play in not just changing a child's reality, but also garnering public support for children who live on the streets. India has over 20 lakh street connected children and there lies our nation's untapped potential."

"As a woman cricketer, I am super thrilled to see that this tournament is gender equal- boys and girls will play together. Playing at Lord's is a dream for many, which has become a reality for these young champions and I look forward to following their game," she added.

The two teams, India North and India South, are put together by Save the Children, HOPE Foundation, Magic Bus and Karunalaya.

Welcoming her on board, Pragya Vats, Head of Campaigns, Save the Children said, "The team has been getting incredible support from the cricketing world, with Saurav Ganguly and Rajasthan Royals; and with Mithali Raj joining us as a Goodwill Ambassador, it will be stimulating to the team, where gender equality is the essence. She is a highly inspiring sportsperson, representing India and has brought laurels to the country."

Geeta Venkadakrishnan, director, Hope Foundation added, "For the children, this comes as a lifetime opportunity to not just play the game at an international level, but also meet such legends of cricket and be taught the game by them. Their support will instil more focus, passion and commitment to the game".

The Street Child Cricket World Cup 2019 SCCWC is the first cricket world cup for street-connected children. The tournament is being organised by Street Child United (SCU), a UK based organisation, which has a legacy of holding street child tournaments around major sporting festivals like FIFA World Cup in South Africa, Olympics in Brazil, FIFA World Cup Russia and more.

