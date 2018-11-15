×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Mithali scores 51 as India reach 145/6

PTI
NEWS
News
7   //    15 Nov 2018, 22:26 IST

Providence (Guyana), Nov 15 (PTI) India produced a below-par batting performance managing only 145 for 6 against Ireland, riding on a painstaking half-century from former skipper Mithali Raj, in their penultimate group league encounter of the ICC Women's World T20 here Thursday.

Promoted to open the batting, veteran Mithali (51 off 56 balls) added 67 runs in 10 overs with Smriti Mandhana (33, 29 balls) but the innings never gained required momentum on a track that remained a bit damp due to overnight showers.

The decision to bring in Jemimah Rodrigues at No 3, didn't quite work out well as Mithali never got going despite hitting four boundaries and a six.

Having effectively scored 22 off five deliveries, Mithali scored another 21 off 51 balls. Her failure to rotate the strike did affect the momentum once Mandhana was bowled by medium pacer Kim Garth, trying a wild slog. She hit four boundaries and a six.

Young Rodrigues hit three fours in his 11-ball-18 but was stumped off Laura Delany's wide delivery when she tried to give charge.

Skipper Harmanpreet hit a six but was soon dismissed. As wickets fell at one end, Mithali couldn't shift gears at the other end. She was finally out in the 19th over, deceived by a slower delivery from Garth but India's chances of putting up a substantial total had gone up in smoke by then

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Why India didn’t use Mithali Raj as opener against New...
RELATED STORY
Mithali Raj's sublime knock eases India past Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Mithali overtakes Rohit, Test Cricket in colours and more...
RELATED STORY
Who is the best Indian batswoman - Mithali Raj or...
RELATED STORY
Harmanpreet blitzkrieg leads India to an impressive...
RELATED STORY
India start firm favourites against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
3 epic T20I encounters between India and Australia 
RELATED STORY
Stats: Women's T20 matches played between India and Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Women's WT20 2018, India vs New Zealand : Preview and...
RELATED STORY
ICC Women's World Twenty20 - Where does Team India stand? 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 04:30 AM
ENG 290/10 & 0/0 (1.0 ov)
SL 336/10
Day 2 | Stumps: England trail Sri Lanka by 46 runs with 10 wickets remaining
ENG VS SL live score
2nd Test | Sun, 11 Nov
BAN 522/7 & 224/6
ZIM 304/10 & 224/10
Bangladesh win by 218 runs
BAN VS ZIM live score
1st Test | Tomorrow, 06:00 AM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
Match 13
IND-W 145/6 (20.0 ov)
IRW 42/2 (9.0 ov)
LIVE
Ireland Women need 104 runs to win from 11.0 overs
IND-W VS IRW live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us