Moeen spins England to crushing win over sorry Proteas

Nineteen wickets fell on the fourth day of the first Test at Lord's, where Moeen Ali got himself on the honours board.

by Omnisport News 09 Jul 2017, 22:16 IST

England all-rounder Moeen Ali celebrates dismissing Theunis de Bruyn

Moeen Ali spun England to a crushing 211-run victory over South Africa in the first game of the series with a maiden 10-wicket Test haul on a dramatic fourth day at Lord's.

All-rounder Moeen took four wickets in the first innings after making 87 with the bat and ripped through the Proteas to claim 6-53 - and match figures of 10-112 - as the tourists were skittled out for only 119, ensuring Joe Root was able to celebrate a resounding win in his first Test as captain.

Keshav Maharaj (4-85), Morne Morkel (3-64) and Kagiso Rabada (3-50) did the damage as England lost seven for 43 in the morning session on Sunday, collapsing from 139-1 to 182-8 on a tricky pitch.

A half-century from Jonny Bairstow (51), dropped by Vernon Philander on seven, and Mark Wood's cameo of 28 got England up to 233 all out and South Africa folded after being set an unlikely 331 to win.

Moeen bowled beautifully, generating sharp turn to get himself on the honours board for the first time and Liam Dawson took 2-34 as England claimed their first Test win over the Proteas at Lord's since 1960.

England resumed in total command on 119-1, leading by 216, but the impressive Morkel started an incredible collapse to give the Proteas hope by snaring Alastair Cook (69) and Gary Ballance (34).

The runs had dried up for Cook and Ballance and first-innings centurion Root was unable to raise the tempo, spinner Maharaj cleaning him up with an arm ball.

Rabada covered up his mouth with his hand after trapping Ben Stokes leg before, having been banned for the second Test after giving the all-rounder a sweary send-off following his dismissal of the England vice-captain in the first innings, and Moeen fell cheaply before Dawson bagged a pair.

Stuart Broad also went without scoring before lunch, but Bairstow took advantage of Philander putting him down when he was offered a straightforward chance, playing some aggressive strokes with support from a positive Wood.

Rabada bowled Wood to end a frustrating ninth-wicket stand of 45 and the innings was over when Bairstow was stumped when he tried to launch Maharaj into the leg side in the over following his half-century.

Bairstow showed his quality with the gloves by taking an excellent catch down the leg side to remove Heino Kuhn (9) off James Anderson (1-16) and Moeen took a sharp chance off his own bowling to send stand-in skipper Dean Elgar on his way for two.

Moeen held on again when JP Duminy (2) struck a short ball from Wood (1-3) straight to him at midwicket to leave the Proteas firmly in the mire on 25-3 at tea and Dawson got in on the act by taking the big wicket of Hashim Amla, who was trapped leg before early in the evening session for 11.

Man-of-the-match Moeen then took centre stage, extracting turn and bounce to take five wickets in as many overs on a sunny evening in London as South Africa refused to show much needed resistance.

Morkel struck a couple of big sixes, but Keaton Jennings saw the back of the quick with an excellent catch to give Dawson a second wicket and put the Proteas out of their misery.