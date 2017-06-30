Mohammad Siraj hoping to make amends with latest India A call-up

Siraj is only one of five players to be named in both the ODI squad as well as the team for the two four-day matches.

30 Jun 2017

Siraj picked up 10 wickets from six matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2017 IPL

What’s the story?

Mohammad Siraj, one of Sunrisers Hyderabad's surprises packages in the 2017 IPL, is hoping for a much more memorable outing with the India A side in their upcoming tour of South Africa than his previous stint with the team which was spent warming the bench when Australia toured India in 2016.

Despite picking up 10 wickets from six matches in the tenth edition of the IPL, Siraj revealed that he thought his friends were playing a prank on him when they broke the news of his selection to the India A side on Thursday.

“It is a big thing for me. Initially, I thought the seniors were pulling my leg, but now, it is sinking in slowly,” Siraj told Sportstar from Bengaluru, where he is currently attending a training camp at the National Cricket Academy.

The 23-year-old medium pacer, however, understands that being named in the squad and being a part of the playing eleven are entirely different and hopes that he can achieve the latter this time around.

“I could only observe the things sitting on the bench,” Siraj said, reflecting on Australia A’s tour to India in 2016. “There was nothing much I could do then. But now, my aim would be to seal a berth in the playing eleven.”

In case you didn’t know...

The India A squad for the South Africa tour which begins next month was announced by the BCCI on Thursday morning with performances in the IPL being rewarded.

The likes of Krunal Pandya and 2017 IPL Emerging Player of the Season, Basil Thampi, were named in the ODI squad while Siraj is one of only four players to be named in the ODI squad as well as the squad for the two four-day matches.

The details

While Siraj’s impressive performances in the domestic circuit over the past year or so was rewarded with a hefty price tag at the 2017 IPL auction, with Sunrisers Hyderabad securing his services for a whopping sum of Rs 2.6 crore, it was his impressive showing in the tournament itself that fetched him a spot in the India A squad.

The modest cricketer thanked the Almighty and his parents for the tremendous upswing in fortunes and wants to gift them a new house as soon as possible and admits that a good showing in South Africa will go a long way in fulfilling that dream.

Like Basil Thampi, Siraj joined the fast-bowlers camp at the NCA in Bangalore following the IPL and he said that interacting with different coaches from different backgrounds has helped him widen his perspective about the game and helped him improve his bowling.

What’s next?

India A’s tour of South Africa will feature a triangular ODI series beginning on July 26 with Australia A as the third side followed by two four-day matches between the hosts and India A.

Manish Pandey will lead the side in the ODIs while Karun Nair will be the skipper for the four-day games.

Author’s take

Being selected in both the ODI as well as the four-day match squads proves the potential the selection committee has in Siraj and the 23-year-old will be keen to exploit the bowler friendly conditions in South Africa.

His performances in the IPL clearly indicate that he has vastly improved as a bowler the past year or so and the India A matches will serve as the ideal battleground to showcase his skills for a potential call-up to the senior side.