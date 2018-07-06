Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

More time for applying for posts of Mumbai Ranji, U-19 coaches

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
39   //    06 Jul 2018, 18:22 IST

Mumbai, Jul 6 (PTI) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) today extended till July 9 the deadline for making application for the positions of the coaches of Mumbai Ranji and Under-19 teams.

The decision was taken after its re-jigged Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) met here.

Earlier the cricket body had sought applications by July 4, and scheduled interviews for today.

"A lot of applications have been already submitted for Ranji Trophy and U-19...But we need little more time, so we have extended for three days (the deadline)," former India pacer Karsan Ghavri, who chaired the CIC meeting, said.

"The people who have been missed out for applying in this time frame, they have more time and they will be considered (if they apply)," Ghavri added.

The CIC will meet next Wednesday for interviewing candidates, he said.

When asked by reporters as to why the time was extended, Ghavri said one of the reasons could be that the association received fewer than expected applications.

On the appointment of trainer and physio, Ghavri said, "MCA has hired a professional management company and they will appoint physios and trainers."

Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar, ex-India stumper Ajay Ratra and former Mumbai wicket-keeper Vinayak Samant are among those who have so far applied for the job of Mumbai Ranji team's coach.

Former Mumbai all-rounder Kiran Powar is among those who have applied for the job of coach of U-19 team.

CIC members Ajit Wadekar and Amol Mazumdar did not attend the meeting today.

A senior MCA official said the cricket body needs to appoint two coaches as soon as possible as the appointment is already delayed, following the exit of Ranji team coach Samir Dighe and U-19 coach Satish Samant

"Living my dream by playing for Mumbai", says MI player...
RELATED STORY
The last five decades: Changing dynamics of Test...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Coaches/Mentors XI
RELATED STORY
"Tendulkar Sir's presence is enough to boost up the...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Is time running out for Mumbai Indians'...
RELATED STORY
5 most riveting batting prodigies in world cricket
RELATED STORY
"At times, Hardik Pandya has been an inspiration for me"...
RELATED STORY
Abhimanyu Cricket Academy: A cricketing hub away from the...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: In-depth analysis of the Mumbai Indians squad...
RELATED STORY
5 players Mumbai Indians should target for IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd IT20
IND 111/4 (16.5 ov)
ENG
LIVE
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
IND VS ENG live score
Match 6 | Today
ZIM 151/9 (20.0 ov)
AUS 154/5 (19.5 ov)
Australia win by 5 wickets
ZIM VS AUS live score
| Today, 06:00 PM
Middlesex
Essex
Middlesex won the toss and elected to bat.
MSX VS ESX live score
| Today, 06:00 PM
Derbyshire
Lancashire
Lancashire Lightning won the toss and elected to bowl.
DBY VS LAN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us