Morgan defends Livingstone after disastrous debut run-out in South Africa defeat

England debutant Liam Livingstone was defended by captain Eoin Morgan after a costly run-out in Friday's narrow T20 loss to South Africa.

by Omnisport News 24 Jun 2017, 03:06 IST

Lancashire and England cricketer Liam Livingstone

Eoin Morgan believes Liam Livingstone will learn from his disastrous international debut for England as his side lost by three runs to South Africa at Taunton on Friday.

England had been on track to seal the series 2-0 with one match to play before opener Jason Roy was controversially given out for obstruction and Livingstone was then run out in farcical fashion in the final over after turning for a second run and joining Liam Dawson at the crease.

Livingstone was therefore dismissed for 16 off 18 balls and, needing eight off the last two balls, Dawson hit four and missed the last ball as a fine last over from Andile Phehlukwayo (1-34) saw the Proteas defend their total of 174-8.

Morgan had surprisingly opted to send Livingstone in ahead of himself and the skipper defended the Lancashire star after a difficult first international appearance.

"I think he'll have learned a huge amount," Morgan told Sky Sports. "I think a lot of people's debuts or early games in a side, they're tucked away in a corner.

"This is a huge opportunity for guys to make the most of a chance when they do play. We want to see what these guys have, how they react and I think the experience he had in the middle will hold him in good stead for the future."

Incredible day... dream come true to make my england debut! Not the greatest day personally, but what better place to learn!! Thanks to everyone who has helped me along my journey! Congratulations to my boy @_tc59 on the debut aswell! A post shared by Liam Livingstone (@liam4893) on Jun 23, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

While Livingstone struggled on his England debut, bowler Tom Curran struck with his second delivery in international cricket and the Surrey man was thrilled after taking 3-33 in an impressive first display wearing the Three Lions.

"It would have been sweeter with the win but I'm delighted with the way I bowled," Curran told BBC Sport. "I've been bowling well recently for the Lions and Surrey, my game's in a good place.

"I had nerves today and there's room for improvement but if I had been offered those figures this morning, I'd have bitten your arm off."