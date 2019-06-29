×
Morgan disagrees with Bairstow remarks

Omnisport
NEWS
News
62   //    29 Jun 2019, 20:10 IST
Morgancropped
England captain Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan disagrees with Jonny Bairstow's claim critics are "waiting for England to fail" in the Cricket World Cup and expressed his gratitude for the "wonderful support" the hosts have been given.

Bairstow feels comments made by former players including Kevin Pietersen and Michael Vaughan following the defeat to Australia were a "typical English thing to do, in every sport".

Morgan says batsman Bairstow has every right to speak his mind, but the England captain does not hold the same view.

"He's entitled to his opinion, like critics are. That's the way he feels." Morgan said of Bairstow's comments on the eve of England's crunch clash with India at Edgbaston on Sunday.

He added: "I think critics are there to be critical. We haven't performed well, so they are going to be critical. They're entitled to their own opinion.

"I think the support that we've had from our fans and everybody around the country has been unbelievable. It has been outstanding.

"There's been an enormous amount of good faith and good will going around, and it's making our tournament at the moment, it's making it that much more special to be a part of and to play in.

"I think we're in an extremely lucky position to be in. Playing in a home World Cup for your own country is an extremely privileged position to be in, [it] presents a huge opportunity.

"Two more group stage games left. If we win the two, go through to the semi-finals, if we win that, we get through to a World Cup final. There's still a lot on the line, and we're really looking forward to it."

Opener Jason Roy (hamstring) could return in Birmingham but Jofra Archer (side strain) is a doubt, although Morgan indicated both players could be risked in a vital clash for England.

