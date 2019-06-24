Morgan has no issue with Smith and Warner boos

Australia batsmen Steve Smith (left) and David Warner

Eoin Morgan will have no problem with fans booing Steve Smith and David Warner when England and Australia do battle in the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday.

Australia batsmen Smith and Warner have been heckled on their first trip to England since serving one-year bans for their part in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

Virat Kohli called on India supporters to stop giving Smith a rough ride following their June 9 encounter at The Oval and Australia head coach Justin Langer said people should show some respect.

England batsman Jonny Bairstow declared it was "a bit strange" to ask spectators to go easy on the duo given Darren Lehmann urged crowds in Australia to make Stuart Broad "cry" six years ago.

Morgan will not instruct the Lord's audience to lay off Smith and Warner in a massive showdown in London, but says they have a right to do what they want.

"I'm not expecting anything. I think fans and supporters up and down the country will have different reactions, as they will around the world. So yes, let's just see," said the England captain.

He added: "Sport is beautiful in many ways because it attracts people from far and wide. I think people can get carried away with sort of home support and away support.

"I think throughout the tournament, everybody has had support at the ground, if not more so than the home team, so it will probably be the same instance [on Tuesday].

"I think they are entitled to have their own view. Just because punishment was handed out and the two guys served their punishment, doesn't mean they are going to be accepted back into the cricket community straightaway with open arms. It will take time."