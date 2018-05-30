Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Morgan named in England ODI squads after finger fracture

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 30 May 2018, 17:28 IST
28

London, May 30 (AFP) England captain Eoin Morgan has been included in the one-day international squad for matches against Scotland and Australia despite suffering a fractured finger.

Morgan was ruled out of his scheduled appearance for the Rest of the World against the West Indies in a Twenty20 fixture at Lord's on Thursday after chipping the end of his right ring finger.

Morgan's county Middlesex confirmed he suffered the injury when he was fielding during the Royal London One-Day Cup match against Somerset on Sunday.

The batsman was set to captain the World XI in a game which is being held to raise funds for stadiums in Dominica and Anguilla damaged by hurricanes last year.

But while he won't be able to play in that match, Morgan -- England's limited-overs skipper -- will take charge on June 10 against Scotland and then in five matches against Australia.

The Irishman was named on Wednesday in a 13-man squad to travel to Edinburgh and then one of 14 against Australia in a series starting at The Oval on June 13.

Sam Billings will be included against Scotland to deputise for wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, and seamer Tom Curran will bolster the squad by one when he is added to the ranks to face Australia.

This will be the first time England have played in Scotland since May 2014, when they defeated the hosts by 39 runs in Aberdeen.

England, currently number one in the ODI world rankings, defeated Australia 4-1 in a five-match series held in Australia in January

England ODI skipper Morgan breaks finger
RELATED STORY
England announce squad for ODIs against Scotland, Australia
RELATED STORY
Morgan cleared to lead England, Plunkett returns
RELATED STORY
Greatest England ODI XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Stokes named in England squad for ODI series against New...
RELATED STORY
Hazlewood out of Australia's ODI tour of England
RELATED STORY
Stokes to return for first England-New Zealand ODI
RELATED STORY
5 times Misbah-ul-Haq made the world fall in love with him
RELATED STORY
England will continue to attack, says Morgan
RELATED STORY
Faf du Plessis ruled out of ODI and T20I series; Markram...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...