×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Morgan needs 'more time to think' about England future

Omnisport
NEWS
News
71   //    16 Aug 2019, 20:18 IST
EoinMorgan - cropped
England captain Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan wants to captain England in next year's Twenty20 World Cup but says he "needs more time" to reflect after a back injury.

Morgan led England as hosts as they won the Cricket World Cup, beating New Zealand in a classic final at Lord's last month.

But his future is uncertain in the aftermath of that success, while he has been battling a back injury that dogged him through the 50-over tournament.

Morgan is keen to continue in the limited-overs leadership role but will first take some time to consider his options, determined he will only captain the side if he is physically fit.

"I need more time to think, that's the honest answer," he told the BBC's Test Match Special. "It's a big decision, a big commitment.

"Given the injury that I went through in the World Cup, I need time to get fully fit.

"I actually need the season to end pretty soon so I can have that time to physically get fit and guarantee that it's not an injury risk between this year and next, and then I'll be able to make a call on that."

Asked if he wanted to skipper the side, Morgan added: "Absolutely. Who doesn't?

Advertisement

"I just don't want to let anybody down. When you lead, you have to lead from the front and you have to be physically fit.

"Finding form is another thing. Hopefully that works itself out."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | 09:45 AM
NZ 249/10 & 195/7 (76.0 ov)
SL 267/10
Day 3 | Stumps: New Zealand lead Sri Lanka by 177 runs with 3 wickets remaining
NZ VS SL live score
2nd Test
ENG 258/10
AUS 80/4 (37.1 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 | Rain: Inspection at 5:20pm local time
ENG VS AUS live score
| Today, 11:00 PM
Northamptonshire
Leicestershire
NOR VS LEI preview
| Today
LAN
WAR
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
LAN VS WAR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Physical Disability World Series
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us