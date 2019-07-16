×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Morgan's future depends on his drive and desire, says Strauss

Omnisport
NEWS
News
57   //    16 Jul 2019, 21:46 IST
Eoin Morgan - cropped
England captain Eoin Morgan with the Cricket World Cup trophy

Andrew Strauss believes Eoin Morgan will need to take time to consider his future as England's one-day captain in the wake of their Cricket World Cup triumph.

Having been appointed as skipper shortly before a shambolic 2015 World Cup for England, Morgan has overseen a stunning turnaround in fortunes that culminated with Sunday's dramatic final victory over New Zealand at Lord's.

A day on from that win, outgoing head coach Trevor Bayliss backed the middle-order batsman to lead the team in next year's ICC T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia.

Former England captain Strauss feels much will depend on whether Morgan - an ex-team-mate of his at Middlesex, as well as at international level - has the motivation to continue after achieving his primary goal.

Strauss, who also served as managing director of England Cricket before stepping down in 2018, told Sky Sports: "There is no doubt that if he wants to carry on then he will have incredible support from his team-mates, from the ECB and from the nation.

"All he needs to do is reflect and think about what's next for him and what's his motivation and drive and desire.

"If he has got that motivation then 100 per cent carry on but if he hasn't then pause for thought, because the only reason that we won the World Cup is because he was so committed to what happened on Sunday. If that commitment is not there then it is a time for him to think."

Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Andrew Strauss' role in England's success should not be forgotten
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 Indian players whose ODI future depends on the World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 non-Britain born England ODI captains
RELATED STORY
Giles lauds Morgan and Bayliss after England's Cricket World Cup win
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: How England's astute backroom decisions have aided them in mounting a serious title challenge
RELATED STORY
Kevin Pietersen, an upfront and destructive force in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Reliving the past encounters between India and England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 5 finds of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Fixed in the firmament: The rise and rise of Riyan Parag
RELATED STORY
The cover-drive and it's complexities
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
AUSXI 397/10 & 218/6 (73.4 ov)
ENL 267/10
LIVE
Day 3 | Australian XI lead England Lions by 348 runs with 4 wickets remaining
AUSXI VS ENL live score
Tour Match | Fri, 12 Jul
ENG-W 343/2 & 318/5
AAW 218/10 & 124/10
England Women won by 319 runs
ENG-W VS AAW live score
Tour Match | Thu, 11 Jul
AUW 360/5 & 274/9
EAW 165/10 & 229/10
Australia Women won by 240 runs
AUW VS EAW live score
| Today
TBA 210/10 (44.0 ov)
ENU 212/5 (41.2 ov)
England Under 19s won by 5 wickets
TBA VS ENU live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us