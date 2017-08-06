Morkel strikes twice but England still in control

by Reuters News 06 Aug 2017, 21:48 IST

Cricket - England vs South Africa - Fourth Test - Manchester, Britain - August 6, 2017 South Africa's Morne Morkel reacts Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - South African paceman Morne Morkel struck twice before lunch as England reached 53 for two on the third day of the fourth and final test at Old Trafford on Sunday.

England, who wrapped up South Africa's first innings for 226, lead by 189 runs with eight second-innings wickets remaining.

The hosts are searching for their first home series win over South Africa since 1998 and despite Morkel's impact, they remain in a very strong position.

Alastair Cook went in the seventh over, attempting a cover-drive but his thick edge flew to Theunis de Bruyn at gully, who comfortably pocketed the catch.

Tom Westley went in similar fashion, edging to substitute fielder Aiden Markram who held on at a gully to leave England at 30-2.

Skipper Joe Root then joined opener Keaton Jennings, who had been dropped before he got off the mark, to see England safely through to lunch.

Stuart Broad had earlier claimed the final wicket of South Africa's first innings.

Duanne Olivier's attempt to pull ended in a high top edge which was safely gathered by England keeper Jonny Bairstow.

James Anderson ended with his best figures in a test on his home ground of four for 38 in 17 overs.

