MSD connection between Riyan Parag and his father

IANS
NEWS
News
40   //    27 Apr 2019, 15:02 IST
IANS Image
Kolkata: Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag in action during the 43rd match of IPL 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on April 25, 2019. (Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) During the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) game against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) played on April 11, 17-year-old Riyan Parag--who was making his IPL debut--was caught behind by MS Dhoni after he had scored 16 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. CSK went on to win that match by four wickets.

In that match, it was pointed out that Dhoni had first met Riyan when he was just three. A picture of the two had surfaced on social media in which the wicketkeeper-batsman is seen alongside child Riyan.

Now, it has come out that coincidentally it was Dhoni who had stumped Riyan's father Parag Das in one of the domestic games roughly 19 years ago.

Dhoni, who had made his first-class debut in the 1999-2000 season of the Ranji Trophy for Bihar -- during a game against Assam in an East Zone League -- had stumped Parag in the second innings after a 24-ball 30. Bihar went on to win by 191 runs.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to come out with this interesting statistic. Bhogle, while pointing this out, wrote "Many years ago, in the 99-00 season of the Ranji Trophy (see the 2nd innings of Assam in this scorecard) http://www.bcci.tv/ranji-trophy-1999-00/match/60 …

an Assam opener, called Parag Das was stumped by a young keeper called MS Dhoni. Parag Das is Riyan Parag's father! And MSD is the constant!"

Some user had tweeted this stat tagging Bhogle.

On April 25, Riyan played a superb knock of a 31-ball 47 to help Royals achieve a stunning victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL fixture.

