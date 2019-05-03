×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mumbai Indians secure IPL play-off spot after dramatic finish

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    03 May 2019, 02:06 IST
Pandyacropped
Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians became the third team to clinch a place in the Indian Premier League play-offs after a dramatic Super-Over win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

Chasing 163, Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey had to hit the final ball of the 20th over beyond the rope to bring the scores level at the Wankhede Stadium - and he duly achieved the feat with a glorious drive down the ground.

Pandey finished up unbeaten on 71 but was run out trying to sneak a second from the opening delivery of the Super Over that followed, while Mohammad Nabi departed three balls later having hit a six, leaving Mumbai needing nine for victory.

Hardik Pandya made the equation even easier by smashing Rashid Khan's first delivery for six at the start of the Indians' reply. A single followed before Kieron Pollard hit the winning runs, his flick to deep midwicket allowing them to comfortably pick up the two they required.

Mumbai's triumph sees them join table-topping Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in the knockout stages.

As for Hyderabad - who were without in-form opener David Warner following his return to Australia - they still occupy the final berth for the qualifiers, though four teams are split by just two points in the battle to finish fourth.

STRUGGLING AGAINST THE SPINNERS

Quinton de Kock had earlier made 69 from 58 deliveries as Mumbai posted 162-5 after captain Rohit Sharma had surprisingly elected to bat first after winning the toss.

Advertisement

Rohit made 24 at the top of the order but the Indians failed to dominate the Sunrisers' varied bowling attack. Suryakumar Yadav contributed 23 but Pandya's hopes of a late onslaught were dashed when he fell for 18, becoming one of three wickets for Khaleel Ahmed.

However, it was Afghanistan duo Nabi and Rashid who starred in the first innings for Hyderabad, picking up combined figures of 1-45 from their eight overs.

Still, it appeared Mumbai had enough on the scoreboard when the Sunrisers still needed 41 from the final three overs.

NABI, PANDEY LEAVE IT LATE

Warner's absence at the top of the order has left a huge hole in the Hyderabad line-up. The left-hander scored 692 runs in this year's tournament but will miss the rest of the season to prepare for the Cricket World Cup.

New Zealander Martin Guptill replaced Warner and made 15, while opening partner Wriddhiman Saha hit five boundaries in a breezy 25.

Hyderabad slipped to 105-5 midway through the 15th over, only for their pursuit to be revitalised by Nabi, who hit two sixes and as many fours in his 31.

His maximum at the start of the final over when 17 were required provided impetus and while he was dismissed by Pandya soon after, Pandey sent the game into additional overs when he thumped a full ball over the rope.

Advertisement
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians qualify for the playoffs with a thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Match preview
RELATED STORY
IPL History: Three players whose IPL careers blossomed after leaving Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 3 Mumbai Indians all-rounders over the years
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 reasons behind Mumbai Indians' lackluster start to the tournament
RELATED STORY
IPL history: 5 players who played for India in T20Is after impressing for Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Know your team - Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 40, RR vs DC Match Prediction: Who will win today's match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 51 | Today
MI 162/5 & 9/0 (0.3 ov)
SRH 162/6 & 8/2 (0.4 ov)
Match Tied (Mumbai Indians won the one-over eliminator)
MI VS SRH live score
Match 52 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 50 | Yesterday
CSK 179/4 (20.0 ov)
DC 99/10 (16.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 80 runs
CSK VS DC live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
ODI World Cup
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us