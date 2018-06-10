Mumbai Mayors Intl Chess: Tajikistan's Farrukh bags title

Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) GM Amonatov Farrukh of Tajikistan today drew with GM Pruijssers Roeland of the Netherlands in the tenth and final round of the 11th Mumbai Mayors International Chess Tournament to garner 8 points and emerge champion of the Rs 35-lakh prize money tournament.

GM Amonatov Farrukh was last year's runner-up.

Farrukh took home the winners cash prize of Rs 3.3 lakh while Roeland pocketed Rs 2.3 lakh in the LIC-sponsored tournament hosted by Mount Litera International School in Bandra Kurla Complex here.

Indias IM Karthik Venkatraman (6th), GM Ghosh Diptayan (8th) and GM Deepan Chakravarthy J (10th) all finished with 7.5 points each to make it to the top 10, besides earning Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

The game between Farrukh and Roeland started with the traditional Scotch opening and was equally poised with both players exchanging pieces at regular intervals that left them with a rook and bishop.

With no scope of a clear victory, both the players agreed for a draw after 25 moves, with Farrukh emerging the winner by virtue of a better tie-break score.

The game between IM Visakh (ELO 2467) and GM Manik Mikulas (ELO 2399) ended in a draw after 57 moves with both playing safe.

Top 10 results after round 10: GM Pruijssers Roeland (2514, NED) drew with GM Amonatov Farrukh (2605, TJK) 8-8; GM Manik Mikulas (2399, SVK) drew with GM Ghosh Diptayan (2536, IND) 7.5-7.5; GM Neverov Valeriy (2492, UKR) drew with GM Tran Tuan Minh (2514, VIE) 7.5-7.5; GM Tukhaev Adam (2557, UKR) bt IM Visakh N R (2467, IND) 7.5-7; Khusenkhojaev Muhammad (2445, TJK) lost to GM Kravtsiv Martyn (2662, UKR) 6.5-7.5; GM Rozum Ivan (2581, RUS) lost to GM Nguyen Van Hyu (2451, VIE) 6.5-7.5; ; Aaryan Varshney (2209, IND) drew with GM Mozharov Mikhail (2558, RUS) 6.5-7.5; GM Deepan Chakkravarthy J (2531, IND) bt WGM Kiran Mohanty (2043, IND) ) 7.5-6.5; Samant Aditya S (2121, IND) lost to IM Karthik Venkatraman (2475, IND) 6.5-7.5; GM Sandipan Chanda (2571, IND) bt IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni (2323, IND) 7.5-6.5