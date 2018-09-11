Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

My final Test script would not have been written better: Cook

PTI
NEWS
News
19   //    11 Sep 2018, 22:59 IST

London, Sep 11 (PTI) England batting great Alastair Cook Tuesday said that the script of his last Test match could not have been written better as he bowed out with a hundred against India here.

"Most amazing week, one you could not have scripted. Just been amazing, great to contribute to an England win, and win the series 4-1. It was also a great game of cricket, to go into the last session of the last day with all four results possible. It was a great advert for Test cricket," Cook said at the post-match presentation.

"It has been great moment, sad moments. The amount of hard work, the pressure and strain, I won't miss that. But you miss the highs and the rewards, playing with this team, be great to see how they develop. This week can't be beaten, I can walk away with my head held high."

Cook, who hit a 71 and 147 in the two innings, described James Anderson, who became Test cricket's highest wicket-taking fast bowler, as England's best player of all time.

"To see Jimmy pass Glenn McGrath's record was brilliant. That was the hardest bit, him and Broady are the ones I've played the most with, to know I'll never stand at slip and drop another catch off them is sad. We've lived in each other's pickets for 12 years," said the 33-year-old opener who retired with 12472 runs from 161 Tests in his name.

"Been a privilege to play with England's greatest cricketer, no disrespect to any other guys. But his (Anderson's) skills to do it time and time again, you almost take it for granted, that's he's going to hit a length. The game was a little bit tight, but he didn't miss his length once."

Anderson, on his part, said, "Happy that Cooky was on the field to see that wicket, it's been a tough week. When they were building the partnership it was looking like they would get close, my job was just to hold an end.

"Thankfully we took the new ball and gave me a chance to get the wicket. Cook has been brilliant, just being there all the time."

England captain Joe Root admitted it was a tough series and said India played some exceptional cricket.

"Everyone watching would have been thrilled as well. India batted really well to get into that position in the final session," Root said.

Talking about Cook and Anderson, he said, "Alastair has been such an exceptional player for a long time. He has been a huge part of our dressing room. Jimmy has a lot left I am sure. To achieve what he has is unbelievable.

"He (Anderson) has been bowling as well as he ever has. Hopefully, he can continue for many more years. We are growing all the time. Some young guys have stood up and performed. We have a lot of learning to do

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Dreams come true for Cook with final Test century
RELATED STORY
Cook nears 50 in final Test innings
RELATED STORY
Cook opens batting in final England Test
RELATED STORY
Cook hits century in final Test innings
RELATED STORY
Vince left out of England squad as Cook prepares for...
RELATED STORY
Fairytales do happen - Vaughan, Harbhajan & Laxman hail...
RELATED STORY
The tenacious Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
Alastair Nathan Cook - The 'Chef' Who Stood Tall For England
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook retires: Career in pictures
RELATED STORY
Why Alastair Cook's retirement couldn't have come at a...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 345/10
England win by 118 runs
ENG VS IND live score
| 09:30 AM
MSX 161/10 & 186/10
KNT 192/10 & 104/4 (28.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Kent need 52 runs to win
MSX VS KNT live score
Playoff 1
TTR 42/4 (10.0 ov)
GAW
LIVE
Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to bowl.
TTR VS GAW live score
| 09:30 AM
GLA 137/10
GLO 284/6 (102.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Gloucestershire lead Glamorgan by 147 runs with 4 wickets remaining
GLA VS GLO live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us