Nadeem's 8 for 10 helps Jharkand sink Rajasthan

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 24 // 20 Sep 2018, 20:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chennai, Sep 20 (PTI) Shahbaz Nadeem's magical spell of 8 for 10 helped Jharkhand register an easy seven-wicket win over Rajasthan in a match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group C league here Thursday.

Meanwhile, Priyank Panchal's brilliant ton helped Gujarat put it across host Tamil Nadu at the M A Chidambaram stadium while Bengal defeated Jammu & Kashmir by six wickets in a reduced match.

Nadeem broke a two-decade world record for best figures in List A matches with his eight-wicket haul, which saw Rajasthan being bundled out for 73 in 28.3 overs with 20 by Ankit Lamba being the highest score.

His haul also included a hat-trick spread over two overs as he dismissed Mahipal Lomror (19.5-bowled), Chetan Bist (19.6-caught at slip) and Tajinder Singh Dhillon (21.1-lbw).

He became the twelfth bowler to take 8 wickets in the history of List 'A' matches.

The previous best was eight for 15 Delhi's Rahul Sanghvi against Himachal Pradesh at Una in 1997-98.

Nadeem took the first eight wickets to fall and appeared set to run through the side and finish with a ten-wicket haul by fellow left-arm spinner Anukul Roy scalped the last two batsmen.

In response, Jharkhand lost skipper Ishan Kishan (1) early before Virat Singh and Anand Singh (22) added 34 to steady the ship.

The two fell in the space of six runs but the experienced Saurabh Tiwari (19 not out) and Sumit Kumar (19 not out) took the team home.

In the Tamil Nadu-Gujarat match, the host batted after skipper Vijay Shankar won the toss.

However, they suffered an early jolt when opener M Kaushik Gandhi was sent packing by R Kalaria.

Though Vijay Shankar (47, 2X4, 6X1) and Abhinav Mukund (36, 2X4) got starts, they could not go on to make sizeable contributions.

Baba Indrajith scored a half-century whichincluded three big sixes but the lower-order couldn't accelerate enough, meaning Tamil Nadu ended up at a below par 205 for 8 in 49 overs (the quota was reduced as the match stared late).

Veteran Piyush Chawla was the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 3 for 36.

In reply, Gujarat got off to a brisk start as captain Parthiv Patel went on the attack before falling for a 20-ball 24 (4X4).

His opening partner Priyank Panchal was the cornerstone of the Gujarat innings as he kept the scoreboard ticking and also played the big shots when presented with the opportunity.

Panchal saw the team home despite a middle-order wobble as Tamil Nadu bowlers kept them on a leash.

"We were short by 10-15 runs. The wicket was sticky and we didn't score quickly enough," Vijay Shankar said after the game.

In the third match of the day featuring Bengal and Jammu & Kashmir, which was delayed owing to a wet outfield, the latter was shot out for 96 in 23.4 overs with Paras Ray Barman and Ishan Porel returning with four and three wickets respectively.

Bengal won in the 21st over to secure four points.

Brief scores: J&K 96 in 23.4 overs (Paras Sharma 17, Prayas Ray Barman 4 for 20, Ishan Porel 3 for 19) lost to Bengal 98 for 4 in 20.4 overs (Shreevats Goswami 22) by six wickets.

Points: Bengal: 4; J&K: 0. Tamil Nadu 205 for 8 in 49 overs (Abhinav Mukund 36, Vijay Shankar 47, B Indrajith 58 (59b, 3x6), Piyush Chawla 3 for 38) lost to Gujarat 210 for 6 in 47.1 overs (Priyank Panchal 117 not out (129b, 6x4s, 4x6s), R Sai Kishore 2 for 37) by four wickets.

Points: Gujarat: 4; Tamil Nadu. Team Rajasthan 73 in 28.3 overs (Ankit Lamba 20, Anukul Roy 2 for 23, Shahbaz Nadeem 8 for 10) lost to Jharkhand 76 for 3 in 14.3 overs (Anand Singh 22, Mahipal Lomror 2 for 22) by seven wkts.

Points: Jharkhand: 4; Team Rajasthan: 0