Najam Sethi resigns as PCB chief, Imran nominates Ehsan Mani

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
20 Aug 2018, 22:14 IST

Karachi, Aug 20 (PTI) Najam Sethi today resigned from the post of Pakistan Cricket Board chairman as Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated former ICC president Ehsan Mani as his successor.

"I have appointed Ehsan Mani as Chairman PCB. He brings vast and valuable experience to the job. He represented PCB in the ICC; was Treasurer ICC for 3 yrs and then headed the ICC for another 3 yrs," PM Khan tweeted.

Sethi's future in the PCB was under cloud after Imran was elected as Pakistan Prime Minister, as he never shared a very good rapport with the cricketer-turned-politician.

"I was waiting for the new Prime Minister to take oath before submitting my resignation as PCB Chairman, which I have done on Monday. I wish PCB all the best and hope our cricket team goes from strength to strength," Sethi, who was instrumental in ensuring the return of international cricket to the Pakistan, announed on twitter.

Sethi, nominated to the PCB Board of Governors by ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from 2014-2017 and then again from 2017-2020 by ex-Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, said he took the decision to make way for Imran to implement his vision for Pakistan cricket.

Sethi addressed his resignation letter to the Prime Minister, which states: "You have said on many occasions you have a vision for Pakistan cricket. Therefore, it is only proper that you should assume charge and responsibility for assembling a management team for PCB that enjoys your full confidence and trust."

In his resignation letter, Sethi said he had been appointed the PCB Chairman unanimously in 2017 for a three-year term following elections.

"In order to facilitate your objectives in the interest of Pakistan cricket, I hereby submit my resignation as Chairman of PCB and Member of its BoG," he added

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
