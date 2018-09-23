National Geography's Mega Icons first episode on Virat Kohli to telecast on 24th September 2018

Mega Icons will premier on 24 September (Source: NatGeo)

What's the story?

National Geographic channel's show 'Mega Icons' will premiere on 24 September 2018. The show will start with the life story and journey of the Mega Icon Virat Kohli. The concept of the series is to portray the success stories of mega icons through their own. The struggles that they have gone through, the sacrifices made by them to achieve what they are today.

The show is an attempt to help the common man understand the stories of inspirational personalities. Each episode contains intimate interviews with the icons and their families. In addition to that, the show developed based on scientific research and analysis by experts. After the premiering with Virat Kohli's episode, the show is set to telecast episode on icons like Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, Kamal Hasan, Dalai Lama and Kiran Bedi.

In case you didn't know:

After a tiring tour of England, Virat Kohli was rested for the ongoing Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Personally, Virat Kohli had a great tour of England, especially his performances in the Test series were par excellence. Virat Kohli was the leading run scorer of the series with 593 runs and Jos Buttler the second highest run-getter of the series had 349 runs to his name. The difference between the first two players on the list in itself shows how well the Indian captain performed.

During the second Test, Virat Kohli did not take the field for a brief period of time due to a back injury. With a week's gap between two Tests, Kohli was back to his best but could not win the series for India as he lacked support from other batsmen. To keep Virat Kohli in perfect condition, the selectors gave the captain timely rest and let's all hope that the rest will do a world of good to him.

Heart of the matter:

National Geographic has already shown many glimpses into the episode with some interesting videos and pictures through social media.

Final say:

Virat Kohli is not just an inspiration to the budding cricketers of India but also every individual in the world. The Indian captain has been a greater ambassador in creating awareness about fitness in India. He has time and again stated that every individual must give importance to fitness and physical activities to achieve the success in life.

Through this show, a nation which is obsessed with cricket will now have an opportunity to know about the life of the Indian through his own eyes. Let's hope that the show will be a great success.