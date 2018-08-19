Sports Highlights

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 hours

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Wrap at the end of Day 1 of the Asian Games.

*Report of Day 2 of cricket Test between India and England from Nottingham.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-ASIAD-2ND LD SHOOT

India opens medal count at Asiad with bronze in rifle mixed team

By Bharat Sharma

Palembang, Aug 19 (PTI) India opened its account in the 18th Asian Games with a bronze medal after Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar cracked under pressure to finish third in the rifle mixed team shooting event here today.

SPO-ASIAD-WRESTLING-IND

Bajrang keeps India in medal hunt in wrestling after Sushil knocked out of Asian Games

By Amanpreet Singh

Jakarta, Aug 19 (PTI) A dominating Bajrang Punia was one win away from clinching his maiden Asian Games gold medal but it was all over Sushil Kumar who crashed out of the mega sporting event after losing his first bout here today.

SPO-ASIAD-LD SUSHIL

Sushil bows out of Asian Games after just one bout

Jakarta, Aug 19 (PTI) Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar's Asian Games campaign ended in disappointment as he suffered a stunning loss in the first qualification round bout against Bahrain's Adam Batirov in the men's 74 kg category here today.

SPO-ASIAD-BAD-IND

Asiad: India blank Maldives 3-0 in badminton team event

Jakarta, Aug 19 (PTI) The Indian badminton team, led by Kidambi Srikanth, made a resounding start to its campaign at the 18th Asian Games, thrashing minnows Maldives 3-0 in the opening match of the team competition here today.

SPO-ASIAD-TENNIS-IND

Sharan-Thandi win tricky mixed doubles opener at Asian Games

By Bharat Sharma

Palembang, Aug 19 (PTI) Seventh seeds Karman Kaur Thandi and Divij Sharan of India defeated Filipino pairing of Marian Jane Capadocia and Alberto Jr Lim in a testing mixed doubles opener at the 18th Asian Games here today.

SPO-RAHANE

I analysed my batting a lot after Lords's Test: Rahane

Nottingham, Aug 19 (PTI) Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane says he analysed his batting a lot after twin failures in the first two Tests against England, the effort resulting in a characteristically gritty 81 at Trent Bridge.

SPO-ASIAD-IND-SWIM

Swimmers Srihari and Sajan advance to final

Jakarta, Aug 19 (PTI) India's Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash advanced to the finals of the 100m men's backstroke and 200m butterfly events respectively at the 18th Asian Games here today.

SPO-ASIAD-PAK-IMRAN

With Imran Khan as PM, Pakistan athletes hope for 'tabdeeli' in struggling sports scene

By Bharat Sharma

Palembang, Aug 19 (PTI) Newly elected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan promised "tabdeeli" (change) during his intense election campaign and its cash-strapped athletes are now heavily relying on the former cricketer to revive the struggling sport scene in the country