New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 hours:

PTI
NEWS
News
6   //    16 Dec 2018, 18:06 IST

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Press conference copies after Day 3 of the second between India and Australia.

*Report of Hockey World Cup final between Belgium and Netherlands

*Report of Ranji Trophy matches.

*Report of ISL match between Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters.

*Report of I-League match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-LD IND

Khawaja anchors Australia to 132-4 after Kohli's 25th ton

By Chetan Narula

Perth, Dec 16 (PTI) Captain Virat Kohli became the second fastest to 25 Test centuries before India's pacers made Australia labour for an overall 175-run lead, leaving the second match evenly poised here Sunday.

SPO-BAD-SINDHU

Sindhu wins World Tour Finals, at last lays hands on gold

Guangzhou, Dec 16 (PTI) India's P V Sindhu let out tears of joy and relief when she finally laid her hands on a gold medal by claiming the World Tour Finals with a win over 2017 world champion Nozomi Okuhara here Sunday.

SPO-SYMONDS-HARBHAJAN

Harbhajan 'broke down crying' while 'apologising' for monkeygate: Symonds

Perth, Dec 16 (AFP) Andrew Symonds says India spinner Harbhajan Singh "broke down crying" while making peace after the infamous 'monkeygate' episode had sent the former Australian all-rounder into a downward spiral.

SPO-BHAKER

Aim is to secure Olympic quota place: Manu Bhaker

By Aparajita Upadhyay

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Teen shooting sensation Manu Bhaker says her aim is to secure a quota place for the 2020 Olympics.

SPO-SINDHU-COMMENTS

Hope no one will question me about my final losses anymore: Sindhu

Guangzhou, Dec 16 (PTI) India's P V Sindhu Sunday hoped no one will ever question her ability to win big titles, relieved at breaking the finals jinx with a historic triumph at the World Tour Finals here.

SPO-GOPICHAND

All England Championships will be our target next year: Gopichand

Guangzhou, Dec 15 (PTI) Chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand has set his eyes on ending the 18-year-old wait for an Indian to become an All England champion next year after P V Sindhu clinched the season-ending World Tour Finals title here Sunday.

SPO-IND-KOHLI-LD RECORD

King' Kohli becomes second fastest to 25th Test ton

Perth, Dec 16 (PTI) Virat Kohli Sunday became the second fastest to 25 Test centuries with his sixth ton in Australia, joining boyhood hero Sachin Tendulkar, and celebrated by suggesting he lets his bat do the talking

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
