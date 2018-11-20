New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Lead Report of Women's World Boxing Championship.

*Report of Pro Kabaddi League.

*Report of Pune Challenger tennis tournament.

*Report of Syed Modi International badminton.

*Report of Ranji Trophy

*Report of I league match.

STORIES ON WIRE:

SPO-IND-LD PREVIEW India start favourites against weakened, unsettled Australia

By Chetan Narula

Brisbane, Nov 20 (PTI) An Australia in turmoil both on and off the field has made India the firm favourites in the compelling rivalry's latest battle which begins with a T20 International series here on Wednesday.

SPO-IND-KOHLI We don't start anything but will stand up for self-respect: Kohli

By Chetan Narula

Brisbane, Nov 20 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli Tuesday said his team has never been the one to start "anything" but will stand up for itself if the line is crossed by the opposition, while defining aggression ahead of the much-anticipated Australia tour's opening game.

SPO-KOHLI-MISTAKES 'Radical mistakes' of England tour will be cut down against Australia: Kohli

Brisbane, Nov 20 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli Tuesday said his team made some "radical mistakes" during the disappointing tour of England and will look to ensure they are not repeated in the assignment against Australia.

SPO-IND-FINCH T20s our best chance of upsetting India, reckons Finch

Brisbane, Nov 20 (PTI) Skipper Aaron Finch Tuesday reckoned the T20 Internationals will be Australia's best chance to challenge an upbeat India in the absence of leading batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner.

SPO-AUS-LD BANS CA upholds bans on Smith, Warner ahead of India series

Brisbane, Nov 20 (PTI) Steve Smith and David Warner will not be available for Australia's upcoming Test series against India after the year-long ball-tampering bans on them were upheld by Cricket Australia on Tuesday after a review.

SPO-BCCI-3RDLD PCB ICC rejects Pakistan's compensation claim against India on bilateral cricket

Dubai/Karachi, Nov 20 (PTI) The International Cricket Council's dispute panel Tuesday dismissed Pakistan's compensation claim against India for allegedly failing to honour a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on bilateral series, ending the long-standing feud by accepting the BCCI's arguments on the matter.

SPO-AIBA-LD CONTROVERSY For accusing judges of corruption, AIBA withdraws former world champ's accreditation

By Philem Dipak Singh

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Former gold-medallist Stanimira Petrova had her world championship accreditation revoked by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) on Tuesday after the world body ruled that her allegation of corruption by judges was not backed by evidence.

SPO-BOX-LD WOM 'Magnificent Mary' in semis, assured of 7th medal at World Championships

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The celebrated M C Mary Kom Tuesday assured herself a seventh medal at the Women's World Boxing Championship by advancing to the semifinal here, making her the most successful pugilist in the event's history.

SPO-PAK-HOCK We've learnt our lessons, prepared to handle pressure in India: Rizwan

Karachi, Nov 20 (PTI) Pakistan have "learnt" their lessons from the 2014 Champions Trophy controversy and are prepared to handle the crowd pressure in the hockey World Cup in India, said captain Muhammad Rizwan senior.

SPO-VIJENDER Vijender signs up with Bob Arum, set for US debut next year

Los Angles, Nov 20 (PTI) Indian boxing star Vijender Singh has signed a multi-year deal with legendary promoter Bob Arum's company Top Rank, paving the way for his American debut next year after an unbeaten professional run in India and England.

India will be among top medal winners at 2028 Olympics:Rathore

Panaji (Goa), Nov 20 (PTI) Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Tuesday said India will be amongst the top medal-winning nations in the 2028 Olympics.

SPO-IND-GYMNASTICS India win two bronze medals in Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Indian gymnasts won two bronze medals in the men's and women's group events of the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.

SPO-TENDULKAR Lessons learnt on field help even off it, says Tendulkar batting for sports in school curriculum

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday called for inclusion of sports in school syllabuses across the country, saying that lessons learned on the field come in handy even off it.

SPO-LALIGA-INDIA La Liga mulls collaboration with AIFF, 18 clubs meet in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Top officials from 18 Spanish La Liga clubs got together in the city Tuesday, ramping up their activities in the country while mulling a collaboration with the All India Football Federation