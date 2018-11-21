New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Following are the top/expected stories at 1800 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Post match press conference stories of first T20 between India and Australia.

*Lead Report of Women's World Boxing Championship.

*Report of Pro Kabaddi League.

*Report of Pune Challenger tennis tournament.

*Report of Ranji Trophy

*Report of ISL match.

STORIES ON WIRE:

SPO-LD IND

India start Australia tour with four-wicket loss in first T20

By Chetan Narula

Brisbane, Nov 21 (PTI) A sloppy India failed to get an ideal start to the Australia tour, losing the rain-hit opening T20 International by four runs at the Gabba here Wednesday.

SPO-IND-WOM-PREVIEW

World T20 semi-final: India ready for revenge against England

North Sound (Antigua), Nov 21 (PTI) India will be looking to erase the memories of a heart-breaking World Cup final defeat last year when they take on England in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World T20 on Friday morning (IST).

SPO-GYM-IND

Artistic gymnastics World Cup: Dipa eyes Olympic berth with good show

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar would be aiming to put behind the injury-marred disaster that was the Asian Games when she aims for a positive start to her Olympic qualification bid with the World Cup of artistic gymnastics in Cottbus, Germany from Thursday.

SPO-BAD-IND

Saina, Kashyap win; Pranaav-Sikki lose in Syed Modi tournament

Lucknow, Nov 21 (PTI) Defending champions Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy crashed out in the mixed doubles opening round but Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap notched up easy wins to make a positive start at the Syed Modi World Tour Super 300 here on Wednesday.

SPO-JOHRI

BCCI CEO Johri cleared in sexual harassment case, free to resume office

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) BCCI CEO Rahul Johri was Wednesday cleared of sexual harassment allegations by the Committee of Administrators' three-member probe panel, which dismissed the charges levelled by at least two women as "mischievous and fabricated".

SPO-BOX-WORLD-IND

After Asiad low, Indian women's boxing on a high at world c'ships

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The number of medals assured is half of what they managed in their best ever performance but Indian women's boxing regained some of the ground lost by a barren Asian Games campaign with four semifinalists in the world championships here