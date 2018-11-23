New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1710 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Report of Ranji Trophy matches across the country.

*Report of AIBA Women's World Championship in New Delhi.

*Report of ISL match between Northeast United and Kerala Blasters.

*Report of Syed Modi International in Lucknow.

*Report of I League match between Shillong Lajong and Minerva.

*Report of Pro Kabaddi League.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-LD IND Rain denies India a shot at levelling series

By Chetan Narula

Melbourne, Nov 23 (PTI) The second T2O International between India and Australia was called off due to intermittent rain on Friday, undoing the visitors' good work with the ball and denying them an opportunity to level the three-match series.

SPO-IND-LD WOM

World T20: Indian women crash out in semis losing to England by 8 wickets, Mithali dropped

North Sound (Antigua), Nov 23 (PTI) India's dreams of winning a maiden global title lay in tatters after a questionable omission and an inexplicable batting collapse saw them crash to an eight-wicket defeat against England in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World T20.

SPO-IND-WOM-LD COMMENTS No regrets, decision was for team, says Harmanpreet on Mithali Raj's omission

North Sound (Antigua), Nov 23 (PTI) The decision to drop a player of Mithali Raj's calibre backfired during India's humiliating semi-final loss to England in the World T20 but skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that she has "no regrets" as it was decision taken keeping team's interests in mind.

SPO-GYMNAST-IND Artistic Gymnastics World Cup: Dipa qualifies for Vault Final, Aruna suffers knee injury

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar qualified for the Vault Finals but B Aruna Reddy suffered a knee injury to end her campaign in disappointment at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cottbus, Germany.

SPO-ISL-MUMBAI ATK challenge awaits in-form Mumbai City in ISL

Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) In-form Mumbai City FC will look to register its fourth consecutive this season when it takes on former champions ATK in an Indian Super League game here on Saturday.

SPO-ILEAGUE-CHENNAI Rampaging Chennai City take on Neroca at home

Coimbatore, Nov 23 (PTI) Table-toppers Chennai City FC will look to continue their invincible run when they take on Manipur-based side Neroca FC in a Hero I-League encounter here on Saturday.

SPO-MICHAEL

Former hockey forward Sandeep Michael dies

Bengaluru, Nov 23 (PTI) Former Indian hockey player Sandeep Michael, who captained the Indian junior team to an Asia Cup gold in 2003, died Friday after battling an unspecified neurological problem here.

SPO-ILEAGUE-AIZAWL I-League: Bottom-placed Aizawl hope for change of fortune against EB

Aizawl, Nov 23 (PTI) Languishing at the bottom of points table, former champions Aizawl FC will hope for a change of fortune when they host favourites Quess East Bengal (QEB) in a Hero I-League match here on Saturday.

SPO-HOCK-SPAIN India among favourites to win title at World Cup Hockey: Spain's coach

Bhubaneswar, Nov 23 (PTI) Spain's head coach Frederic Soyez believes the men's hockey World Cup will be evenly-contested with more than seven teams vying for a medal but said India will be among the favourites to lift the championship trophy