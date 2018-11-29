New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Report of Hockey World Cup matches.

*Report of Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters.

*Ranji Trophy match reports.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-MITHALI

Darkest day of my life: Mithali on Powar's charges on attitude

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) "It's the darkest day of my life," said senior Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj, responding to coach Ramesh Powar's allegations that she threatened retirement over a batting position, threw tantrums and created chaos in the side during the World T20.

SPO-HOCK-WC-OLTMANS

More than hurt, I was surprised by sudden ouster as India coach: Oltmans

By Saumojyoti S Choudhury

Bhubaneswar, Nov 29 (PTI) India is a closed chapter now for Roelant Oltmans but the legendary Dutch coach said more than hurt he was surprised by the way he was unceremoniously shown the door by Hockey India, especially after investing his time in the country for nearly five years.

SPO-IND

Tour game: Kohli, Shaw score fluent half-centuries, India 358

By Chetan Narula

Sydney, Nov 29 (PTI) In-form skipper Virat Kohli (64) and teenage prodigy Prithvi Shaw (66) were among the five Indian batsmen who struck fifties before the visitors were bowled out for 358 on the second day of the rain-hit practice game against Cricket Australia XI here.

SPO-IND-BANGAR

KL Rahul is finding new ways to get himself out: Bangar

By Chetan Narula

Sydney, Nov 29 (PTI) K L Rahul is a strong contender for the opening slots for India's first Test against Australia next week but his knack of "finding new ways to get himself out" has not gone down well with assistant coach Sanjay Bangar.

SPO-HOCK-WC-AUS

Eyeing hat-trick of WC titles, Australia start campaign against lowly Ireland

By Saumojyoti S Choudhury

Bhubaneswar, Nov 29 (PTI) Seeking a hat-trick of titles, defending champions Australia begin their campaign against minnows Ireland in the hockey World Cup here Friday.

SPO-AIBA-PROTEST

AIBA set to introduce 'protest system' at 2019 men's world c'ships

Lausanne, Nov 29 (PTI) The International Boxing Association (AIBA) is set to introduce a "protest system" for coaches and boxers in next year's world championship for men, which will also be a qualifier for the 2020 Olympics