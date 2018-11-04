New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 hours:
EXPECTED STORIES:
*Report of first T20 International between India and West Indies from Kolkata.
*Report of Ranji Trophy matches at various venues across India.
*Report of Indian Super League match between Delhi Dynamos and Jamshedpur FC.
*Report of I-League between Chennai City vs Gokulam FC.
STORIES ON THE WIRE:
SPO-MOTOGP
Marquez wins Malaysian Moto GP after Rossi's crash
Amit Kumar Das
Kuala Lumpur, Nov 4 (PTI) Newly-crowned world champion Marc Marquez clinched his ninth victory of the season after Valentino Rossi crashed during the 16th lap of the Malaysia MotoGP, here.
SPO-HOCK-PAK-COACH
Indiscipline will not be tolerated during WC: Pakistan hockey coach
By Mona Parthsarthi
New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Pakistan hockey coach Hassan Sardar has sounded out a warning to his players, saying indiscipline will not be tolerated during the World Cup in India.
SPO-EMERGING-SQUAD
Jayant Yadav named India skipper for Emerging Teams Asia Cup
New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) All rounder Jayant Yadav, who has a Test century to his name, was on Sunday named as India's captain for the upcoming Emerging Teams Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka from December 2 to 17.
SPO-TEST-FUTURE
World Test championship is step in right direction: David Gower
H S Rao
London, Nov 4 (PTI) Former England captain David Gower feels that World Test Championship can revive the interest in the longest format among the fans if marketed in proper manner with practical tweaks