×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

PTI
NEWS
News
19   //    09 Nov 2018, 17:17 IST

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Report of Women's T20 match between India and New Zealand.

*Report of ISL match between NorthEast United and Mumbai City.

*Asian Shooting Championship.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-IND-2NDLD TEAM

Umesh, Bumrah, Kuldeep rested for final T20I against WI

Chennai, Nov 9 (PTI) Indian bowlers Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav were Friday rested from the third and final T20 International against the West Indies to keep them in "best physical condition" for the tour of Australia, the BCCI said.

SPO-IPL-KAIF

Mohammad Kaif named Delhi Daredevils' assistant coach

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif was Friday named assistant coach of IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils for the upcoming 2019 season.

SPO-FICA-TAMPERING

FICA chief calls for education program to prevent ball-tampering

Melbourne, Nov 9 (PTI) Federation of International Cricketers Association (FICA) chief executive Tony Irish has advocated the use of educational programs to check the menace of ball-tampering in the game.

SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR

I'll do my best to win Asian Tour Order of Merit: Shubhankar

Hong Kong, Nov 9 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma said he is looking to cement his position atop the Asian Tour Order Of Merit with another impressive show at the Hong Kong Open to be held from November 22 to 25.

SPO-PCB-IND-ICC

PCB chief wants ICC to pursue India on bilateral playing ties

Karachi, Nov 9 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani wants the ICC to help restore his country's bilateral playing ties with India, saying that it is the world body's responsibility.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI

Lahiri shoots 65 to be Tied-fourth, one stroke behind leaders in Mexico

Playa del Carmen (Mexico), Nov 9 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri shot his best round in over three months with a six-under 65 to be placed Tied-4th at the end of the first round at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

SPO-BAD-LD IND

Sindhu loses to Bingjiao again, Srikanth too ousted from China Open

Fuzhou (China), Nov 9 (PTI) Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth were ousted from the China Open World Tour Super 750 on Friday after losing their singles quarterfinals matches here.

SPO-TT-SATHIYAN

Sathiyan shocks world number 16 Freitas, moves to pre-quarters of Austrian Open

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Star Indian paddler G Sathiyan knocked out world number 16 Marcos Freitas after a gripping battle to move to the pre-quarterfinals of the ITTF Austrian Open in Linz.

SPO-ISL-ATK (CORRECTED)

ATK eye win against struggling Pune City

Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) Former champions ATK will look to put the defeat against Bengaluru FC behind them when they host a struggling FC Pune City in the Indian Super League here Saturday

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Delhi Daredevils news: Mohammad Kaif named assistant...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian sportswomen who are married to cricketers
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who were part of the World Cup squad but...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 players who could be released by Delhi...
RELATED STORY
3 Records in Cricket that are hard to break
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe's Debut Test Playing XI: Where Are They Now?
RELATED STORY
5 Surprise release that could happen before IPL auction
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2018: Top 4 performers from the...
RELATED STORY
The 4 most unique bats in cricket history 
RELATED STORY
Three lesser-known cricket facts and stories that will...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd ODI | Today
AUS 231/10 (48.3 ov)
RSA 224/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia win by 7 runs
AUS VS RSA live score
2nd ODI
NZ 120/4 (31.4 ov)
PAK
LIVE
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
NZ VS PAK live score
1st Test | Tue, 06 Nov
ENG 342/10 & 322/6
SL 203/10 & 250/10
England win by 211 runs
ENG VS SL live score
| Today
ACW 277/5 (50.0 ov)
TBA 229/10 (49.2 ov)
ACT Meteors win by 48 runs
ACW VS TBA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018 Warm-up Matches
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us