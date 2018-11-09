New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Report of Women's T20 match between India and New Zealand.

*Report of ISL match between NorthEast United and Mumbai City.

*Asian Shooting Championship.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-IND-2NDLD TEAM

Umesh, Bumrah, Kuldeep rested for final T20I against WI

Chennai, Nov 9 (PTI) Indian bowlers Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav were Friday rested from the third and final T20 International against the West Indies to keep them in "best physical condition" for the tour of Australia, the BCCI said.

SPO-IPL-KAIF

Mohammad Kaif named Delhi Daredevils' assistant coach

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif was Friday named assistant coach of IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils for the upcoming 2019 season.

SPO-FICA-TAMPERING

FICA chief calls for education program to prevent ball-tampering

Melbourne, Nov 9 (PTI) Federation of International Cricketers Association (FICA) chief executive Tony Irish has advocated the use of educational programs to check the menace of ball-tampering in the game.

SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR

I'll do my best to win Asian Tour Order of Merit: Shubhankar

Hong Kong, Nov 9 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma said he is looking to cement his position atop the Asian Tour Order Of Merit with another impressive show at the Hong Kong Open to be held from November 22 to 25.

SPO-PCB-IND-ICC

PCB chief wants ICC to pursue India on bilateral playing ties

Karachi, Nov 9 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani wants the ICC to help restore his country's bilateral playing ties with India, saying that it is the world body's responsibility.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI

Lahiri shoots 65 to be Tied-fourth, one stroke behind leaders in Mexico

Playa del Carmen (Mexico), Nov 9 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri shot his best round in over three months with a six-under 65 to be placed Tied-4th at the end of the first round at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

SPO-BAD-LD IND

Sindhu loses to Bingjiao again, Srikanth too ousted from China Open

Fuzhou (China), Nov 9 (PTI) Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth were ousted from the China Open World Tour Super 750 on Friday after losing their singles quarterfinals matches here.

SPO-TT-SATHIYAN

Sathiyan shocks world number 16 Freitas, moves to pre-quarters of Austrian Open

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Star Indian paddler G Sathiyan knocked out world number 16 Marcos Freitas after a gripping battle to move to the pre-quarterfinals of the ITTF Austrian Open in Linz.

SPO-ISL-ATK (CORRECTED)

ATK eye win against struggling Pune City

Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) Former champions ATK will look to put the defeat against Bengaluru FC behind them when they host a struggling FC Pune City in the Indian Super League here Saturday