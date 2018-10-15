New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Preview of ICC Meeting in Singapore.

*Vijay Hazare match reports.

*Report of Youth Olympics.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-OLY-YOUTH-LD HOCK

Maiden Youth Olympic silver medals for India's hockey teams

Buenos Aires, Oct 15 (PTI) The Indian men's and women's hockey teams went down in their respective finals but managed to script history by picking up their maiden silver medals in the five-a-side competition of the Youth Olympic Games here.

SPO-ICC-LD JAYASURIYA

Jayasuriya charged with non-cooperation in ICC anti-corruption probe

Dubai, Oct 15 (PTI) Sri Lankan batting legend Sanath Jayasuriya was Monday charged on two counts for non-cooperation in an ongoing ICC anti-corruption probe and given two weeks to respond by cricket's world governing body.

SPO-BAD-IND

Sindhu, Saina to lead Indian challenge in Denmark Open badminton

Odense (Denmark), Oct 15 (PTI) Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will lead a strong Indian challenge at the Denmark Open badminton tournament which gets underway here on Tuesday.

SPO-IND-AUS-SELECTION

Third opener, second wicketkeeper still grey areas for Australia Test tour

By Kushan Sarkar

Hyderabad, Oct 15 (PTI) The Indian team management and the national selection committee will have to address few core issues when they decide on the Test squad for Australia, the primary concerns being a third opener and a second wicketkeeper for five-day games.

SPO-ICC-RANKINGS

Kohli maintains top spot; Shaw, Pant make big gains in ICC rankings

Dubai, Oct 15 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli remains the number one Test batsmen while Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant have made big gains in the latest ICC rankings following the home series against the West Indies