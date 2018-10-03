New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1735 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES

*Copy on BCCI compensation case.

*Report of Day 3 of Tennis Nationals.

*Match report of ISL match between Delhi Dynamos and Pune City FC.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-IND-PREVIEW

Reeling from overseas defeats, India seek course correction at home

By Bharat Sharma

Rajkot, Oct 3 (PTI) Scarred by yet another overseas debacle, India will once again seek home comfort when they take on an inexperienced West Indies in a two-Test series starting here Thursday, aiming to get their combinations in order before the gruelling assignment in Australia.

SPO-IND-TEAM

It's Shaw and Rahul: Opening debate settled as India announce final 12 for first time

By Bharat Sharma

Rajkot, Oct 3 (PTI) Teenage prodigy Prithvi Shaw is set to open alongside KL Rahul in the first Test against the West Indies after India on Wednesday started the practice of naming their final 12 before the start of every game.

SPO-IND-KOHLI

Kohli says top-order needs sorting, promises enough space to youngsters

By Bharat Sharma

Rajkot, Oct 3 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli Wednesday said top-order batting is the only aspect left to be sorted in the Test team and "enough space" would be given to youngsters such as Prithvi Shaw to showcase their talent confidently.

SPO-KOHLI-NAIR

Everything is not happening from one place: Kohli clarifies on Nair omission

By Bharat Sharma

Rajkot, Oct 3 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli Wednesday asserted that it is not his space to comment on the controversial omission of Karun Nair from the Test squad and contrary to the growing belief, all decisions are not being made from "one place".

SPO-GOLF-IND

Shubhankar leads contingent of 14 Indian golfers in Taiwan

Linkou (Chinese Taipei), Oct 3 (PTI) Young golfer Shubhankar Sharma will lead a large Indian contingent of 14 players at the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship (TPC) which gets underway at the Linkou International Golf and Country Club on Thursday.

SPO-T10-SEHWAG

Sehwag, Afridi and McCullum to be icons for T10 league

Dubai, Oct 3 (PTI) Former India opener Virender Sehwag has been named as one of the icons for the T10 League, world's first Ten-Over league which is set to get underway on November 23