New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 hours:

*Previews of Indian Super League match between Shillong Lajong and East Bengal and Chennai City and Churchill Brothers.

*Report of Macau Open and SaarLorLux Open.

*Report of Mumbai Open and ATP tour events.

SPO-IND-PREVIEW India eye another home series triumph before entering next phase of WC tune-up

By C Shyam Sundar

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 (PTI) India go into the final ODI Thursday eyeing another home series triumph against the West Indies, a far cry from the dominant force it was when the city last hosted a 50-over international three decades ago.

SPO-IND-POTHAS We are here to learn from India: West Indies fielding coach

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 (PTI) A month into one of their most arduous tours in recent years, West Indies fielding coach Nic Pothas Wednesday said the visiting team is in India not just to compete, but also learn from their fancied opponents.

SPO-IND-ARUN India's fast-bowling stock looks exciting and so does Khaleel: Arun

By C Shyam Sundar

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 (PTI) India's bowling coach Bharat Arun Wednesday said the team's fast-bowling strength has never been more "exciting" with new find Khaleel Ahmed being the latest addition to the stocks.

SPO-PCB-LD SARFRAZ Sarfraz should be relieved of Test captaincy: Mohsin

Karachi, Oct 31 (PTI) Sarfraz Ahmed should be relieved of Pakistan's Test captaincy, the national board's cricket committee chairman Mohsin Khan said Wednesday, insisting that leading the side in all three formats has put him under too much pressure.

SPO-CUE-ADVANI Advani wins Asian Snooker Tour title

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Nineteen-time world champion Pankaj Advani on Wednesday sent out a strong message before the upcoming world championships by winning the second leg of the Asian Snooker Tour in Jinan, China.

SPO-WRESTLING Wrestling set for overhaul with national rankings, int'l events and central contracts

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The Wrestling Federation of India is set to introduce a national rankings system next year, host major international tournaments and identify 24 Olympic medal prospects for special assistance from a pool of 150, who will be offered central contracts.

SPO-PCB-AKRAM PCB defends Akram's appointment in cricket committee despite Qayyum report taint

Karachi, Oct 31 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board has defended Wasim Akram's appointment in its cricket committee despite his indictment for non-cooperation in the Justice Qayyum probe report on match-fixing, saying the former captain has established himself as an acknowledged legend since retirement.

SPO-HOCK-CAMP National camp last chance for all 34 players to earn WC berths: Harendra

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The Asian Champions Trophy was an ideal preparation for the World Cup and the India camp will be the last chance for probables to prove their mettle before the squad is finalised, said coach Harendra Singh.

SPO-RANJI Will Ranji Trophy produce another first-time champion?

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) A record 37 teams, including seven debutants from the northeast, participating in the Ranji Trophy beginning Thursday pose a massive logistical challenge for a cricket board going through administrative chaos